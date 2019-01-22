The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Prayer service held to honor Martin Luther King

Joseph Beaird, News Reporter|January 22, 2019

An+attendee+at+the+prayer+service+looks+over+the+song%2C+%27We+Shall+Overcome%27.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Prayer service held to honor Martin Luther King

An attendee at the prayer service looks over the song, 'We Shall Overcome'.

An attendee at the prayer service looks over the song, 'We Shall Overcome'.

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

An attendee at the prayer service looks over the song, 'We Shall Overcome'.

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

An attendee at the prayer service looks over the song, 'We Shall Overcome'.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A prayer service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held in the Chapel of the Holy Family at Marquette University this morning. Students, university officials and members of the community were welcomed to join. 

The service remembered the works and mission of Dr. King through song as well as readings of many speeches and writings Dr. King wrote throughout his life.

Brian Martindale, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, said he was inspired to attend by the effect Dr. King has had on his own life.

“Last year, over spring break I went on a (Marquette Action Program) trip through Campus Ministry to various cities in Alabama and learned so much about (Martin Luther King’s) life and racial justice,” Martindale said. “In recognizing the impact he’s had on our country, I wanted to come pray (with others at the prayer service) that one day his dream might become a reality.”

Acting Provost Kimo Ah Yun attended and said the core focus of the service was social justice. 

“This is an opportunity for us to remember that, to engage in ways that are meaningful while also bringing it to the front of our minds,” Ah Yun said.

Steve Blaha, assistant director of Campus Ministry, said it’s always important to reflect on the life of Dr. King and to work towards racial reconciliation.

“Racism is the major original sin of our nation and it’s something that we have not fully dealt with,” Blaha said. “It still exists and to truly create a healed nation, each of us are called to step forward.”

Marquette University Student Government president Meredith Gillespie said the prayer service was a good way to begin the new semester.

“In our world that can be so divisive and violent, it’s important to keep Dr. King’s legacy of love centered in our lives,” Gillespie said.

President Lovell attended the service this morning and said he was pleased with the outcome of the event.

“We had so many different campus leaders and members of the community here at this event and it’s a reminder that we all need to work on this together,” Lovell said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Joseph Beaird, News Reporter

Joseph Beaird is a News Reporter for the Marquette Wire. He is a freshman from Yorba Linda, California majoring in Journalism. He enjoys being a Marvel...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

LGBTQ+ resource center hires new assistant director
LGBTQ+ resource center hires new assistant director
MUSG prepares for more legislation in spring semester
MUSG prepares for more legislation in spring semester
Marquette cybersecurity specialization catches national attention
Marquette cybersecurity specialization catches national attention
Professor gets $200,000 to research sleep apnea
Professor gets $200,000 to research sleep apnea
Marquette’s important role in the Milwaukee Marathon
Marquette’s important role in the Milwaukee Marathon

Other stories filed under Religion & Campus Ministry

Marquette students take trip to Israel
Marquette students take trip to Israel
Former MU Jesuits listed as having credible sexual abuse allegations against them
Former MU Jesuits listed as having credible sexual abuse allegations against them
Diwali Night showcases different cultures at Marquette

Late Night Marquette and the Indian Student Association partnered up last Friday to put on Diwali Night as a part of the festival of lights celebrated...

Gesu hosts faith forum on homelessness, collects donations
Gesu hosts faith forum on homelessness, collects donations
Respect Life Month inclusive of LGBTQ rights
Respect Life Month inclusive of LGBTQ rights
Navigate Left
  • Prayer service held to honor Martin Luther King

    Minority Issues

    LGBTQ+ resource center hires new assistant director

  • Prayer service held to honor Martin Luther King

    News

    MUSG prepares for more legislation in spring semester

  • Prayer service held to honor Martin Luther King

    News

    Marquette cybersecurity specialization catches national attention

  • Prayer service held to honor Martin Luther King

    News

    Professor gets $200,000 to research sleep apnea

  • Prayer service held to honor Martin Luther King

    Business & Finance

    Marquette’s important role in the Milwaukee Marathon

  • Prayer service held to honor Martin Luther King

    News

    Marquette students take trip to Israel

  • Prayer service held to honor Martin Luther King

    featured

    Government shutdown affects Les Aspin internship program

  • Prayer service held to honor Martin Luther King

    featured

    Sophomore housing assignment issues from last year leave freshmen concerned

  • Prayer service held to honor Martin Luther King

    Crime & Safety

    Water causes leaking, fallen ceiling tiles in AMU

  • News

    Marquette will hire up to nine new faculty members this academic year, Race and Ethnic Studies program

Navigate Right