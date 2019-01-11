The student news site of Marquette University

Luis Barraza becomes highest MLS SuperDraft selection in Marquette history

Daniel Macias, Assistant Sports Editor|January 11, 2019

New York City Football Club selected former Marquette goalkeeper Luis Barraza in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft Friday afternoon. NYCFC selected Barraza No. 12 overall after trading its No. 19 pick and $75,000 of general allocation money to Los Angeles Galaxy to receive the No. 12 pick.

This is the highest that a Marquette player has ever been selected in the MLS SuperDraft. The last players from Marquette to get drafted were Axel Sjöberg and Charlie Lyon in the 2015.

Barraza put in an incredible senior year ranking in the top 10 in the nation for save percentage and saves per game. He also was named BIG EAST goalkeeper of the year and was named Marquette’s player of the year.

