Former provost Myers to take new role at American University

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Daniel Myers, former provost of Marquette, will head to Washington D.C. to serve as American University’s provost and chief academic officer, American University announced today in a news brief. Myers will also be a professor of sociology at the university.

Myers’ new role will officially begin Jan. 15, the day after spring classes begin at American University.

“I am very excited to join the AU community,” Myers said in the news brief. “I look forward to raising our research profile to enhance our scholarly impact and benefit the student experience.”

Myers will oversee all schools within the college and work on American University’s new strategic plan. When looking at candidates, American University’s president Sylvia Burwell said the university was looking for someone who was committed to elements of the strategy.

“Working in Washington to leverage and build the role of AU in the city and world is exciting,” Myers said in the brief. “I am inspired to work with President Burwell on the realization of AU’s new strategic plan.”

Myers served as provost and executive vice president of academic affairs at Marquette from 2015 to October 2018. He returned to faculty in November. Kimo Ah Yun is currently the acting provost at Marquette.

This story is developing.