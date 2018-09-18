The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

John Steppe, Executive Sports EditorSeptember 18, 2018Leave a Comment

Photo+courtesy+of+Marquette+Athletics
Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Former men’s soccer head coach Steve Adlard passed away after a long fight with cancer, Marquette Athletics announced Tuesday afternoon. He was 67.

Adlard was the winningest coach in program history, accumulating 140 wins in 14 seasons at Marquette before retiring in 2005. He also played a key part in bringing current women’s soccer head coach Markus Roeders to the university.

“It’s hard to put into words the impact he had on my life and many others,” Roeders said in a statement. “Without him, I wouldn’t be at Marquette and probably not in coaching.”

Current men’s soccer coach Louis Bennett said Adlard had an “intricate” role in designing Valley Fields, the current home for Marquette’s soccer and lacrosse programs.

Funeral plans have yet to be announced.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

John Steppe, Executive Sports Editor
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Soccer

Diego Nunez plays integral part of men’s soccer on and off the field
Diego Nunez plays integral part of men’s soccer on and off the field
Balanced offense helps men’s soccer upset No. 13 Villanova
Balanced offense helps men’s soccer upset No. 13 Villanova
Men’s soccer offense shows improvement in 2018
Men’s soccer offense shows improvement in 2018
Men’s soccer loses third straight at Michigan
Men’s soccer loses third straight at Michigan
Men’s soccer suffers second loss of 2018 to Penn
Men’s soccer suffers second loss of 2018 to Penn

Other stories filed under Sports

Diego Nunez plays integral part of men’s soccer on and off the field
Diego Nunez plays integral part of men’s soccer on and off the field
Hurricane Florence has significance for Marquette Athletics personnel
Hurricane Florence has significance for Marquette Athletics personnel
McIlvaine leaves men’s basketball broadcasting team with towering presence
McIlvaine leaves men’s basketball broadcasting team with towering presence
Volleyball sells out Al McGuire Center
Volleyball sells out Al McGuire Center
Men’s golf wins Northern Intercollegiate for second consecutive year
Men’s golf wins Northern Intercollegiate for second consecutive year
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

    Men's Soccer

    Diego Nunez plays integral part of men’s soccer on and off the field

  • Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

    Men's Soccer

    Balanced offense helps men’s soccer upset No. 13 Villanova

  • Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer offense shows improvement in 2018

  • Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer loses third straight at Michigan

  • Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer suffers second loss of 2018 to Penn

  • Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

    Men's Soccer

    Men’s soccer suffers first loss of 2018 to Saint Louis

  • Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

    Men's Soccer

    Lukas Sunesson bursts into the Valley after migrating from Sweden

  • Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

    Men's Soccer

    Barraza shutout fuels men’s soccer’s win over Central Arkansas

  • Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

    Men's Soccer

    Ten fall matchups for fans to keep an eye on

  • Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

    Men's Soccer

    Pair of Sunesson goals give men’s soccer win over Valparaiso