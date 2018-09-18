Former men’s soccer coach Steve Adlard passes away

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Former men’s soccer head coach Steve Adlard passed away after a long fight with cancer, Marquette Athletics announced Tuesday afternoon. He was 67.

Adlard was the winningest coach in program history, accumulating 140 wins in 14 seasons at Marquette before retiring in 2005. He also played a key part in bringing current women’s soccer head coach Markus Roeders to the university.

“It’s hard to put into words the impact he had on my life and many others,” Roeders said in a statement. “Without him, I wouldn’t be at Marquette and probably not in coaching.”

Current men’s soccer coach Louis Bennett said Adlard had an “intricate” role in designing Valley Fields, the current home for Marquette’s soccer and lacrosse programs.

Funeral plans have yet to be announced.