The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Sold Out: Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

Kaitlyn Bross, News ReporterSeptember 18, 2018Leave a Comment

Sold+out+hosts+a+on+Sept.+14%2C+Sold+Out+raised+%24100+at+their+annual+bake+sale+to+support+the+Inner+Beauty+Center+and+the+Benedict+Center.+Photo+Courtesy+of+Kaitlyn+Bross.+
Sold out hosts a on Sept. 14, Sold Out raised $100 at their annual bake sale to support the Inner Beauty Center and the Benedict Center. Photo Courtesy of Kaitlyn Bross.

Sold out hosts a on Sept. 14, Sold Out raised $100 at their annual bake sale to support the Inner Beauty Center and the Benedict Center. Photo Courtesy of Kaitlyn Bross.

Sold out hosts a on Sept. 14, Sold Out raised $100 at their annual bake sale to support the Inner Beauty Center and the Benedict Center. Photo Courtesy of Kaitlyn Bross.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sold Out, an advocacy group on campus that works to raise awareness about human trafficking, raised $100 at their annual bake sale to support the Inner Beauty Center and the Benedict Center last Friday.

Both of the organizations are centered in Milwaukee, and aim to help women who have been effected by human trafficking.

All the money Sold Out fundraises helps these organizations support women who have been sexually exploited. The club also plans on volunteering at these organizations this upcoming year, Madeline Arzbecker, co-president for Sold Out and a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences, said.

“You can drive five minutes in any direction from Marquette’s campus and encounter people who are being trafficked,” Chloe David, co-president for Sold Out and a junior in the College of Engineering, said.

The club has two goals for Marquette: to spread awareness about human trafficking and raise funds for victims affected by the sex trade, David said.

Sold Out meets on the first Thursday of every month to discuss the issue of human trafficking. By educating the student body about the sex trade, the club hopes to raise awareness for those suffering in silence, David said. Additionally at the meetings, the club will discuss the issue of modern slavery both locally and across the globe.

“Our general body meetings are open to everyone, so we hope to get as many people as possible,” Arzbecker. 

Arzbecker said the club plans on having multiple fundraisers this year, including a pumpkin sale in the fall and a 5K in the spring. Sold Out’s biggest fundraiser is Christmas Wishes, where the club takes gift requests from the Inner Beauty Shelter and brings them to Marquette.

“We put them on ornaments and then put them on a tree in the AMU … and people can come by and either grab an ornament and buy the item or just give us the money for the item and we can go out and buy it,” Arzbecker said. “Then we wrap them and deliver it to the shelter for the women there.”

Even though sex trafficking is a major issue in the city, students in the Marquette bubble may not know it, Arzbecker said.

“I have seen awareness signs but I haven’t heard of any instances or direct cases,” Katherine Walsh, a freshman in the College of Arts & Sciences, said about her knowledge of human trafficking in Milwaukee.

Austin Larson, a freshman in the College of Engineering, echoed that sentiment.

“I know nothing about it. I know it exists, but I don’t know statistics or specific details about it,” he said.

“A lot of people think of human trafficking as something that happens in third world countries. They don’t really realize that it still happens here,” Arzbecker said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

School of Dentistry advances in technology, becomes national leader
School of Dentistry advances in technology, becomes national leader
MUSG, RHA election brings in many new members, some vacancies remain
MUSG, RHA election brings in many new members, some vacancies remain
Center for Peacemaking celebrates 10 years
Center for Peacemaking celebrates 10 years
Student run blockchain lab to host second conference
Student run blockchain lab to host second conference
Near West Side area receives over one million dollars for restoration
Near West Side area receives over one million dollars for restoration

Other stories filed under Social Justice

Center for Peacemaking celebrates 10 years
Center for Peacemaking celebrates 10 years
Women’s Innovation Network hosts dinner and discussion event for ‘White Privilege’
Women’s Innovation Network hosts dinner and discussion event for ‘White Privilege’
Dentistry students help provide $1 million in services to those in need at Mission of Mercy event
Dentistry students help provide $1 million in services to those in need at Mission of Mercy event
Why we march: a then and now look at Marquette student’s involvement in protests
Why we march: a then and now look at Marquette student’s involvement in protests
College Republicans host NRA speaker, students protest
College Republicans host NRA speaker, students protest
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sold Out: Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

    Higher Education

    School of Dentistry advances in technology, becomes national leader

  • Sold Out: Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

    News

    MUSG, RHA election brings in many new members, some vacancies remain

  • Sold Out: Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

    News

    Center for Peacemaking celebrates 10 years

  • Sold Out: Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

    Business & Finance

    Student run blockchain lab to host second conference

  • Sold Out: Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

    Metro & Politics

    Near West Side area receives over one million dollars for restoration

  • Sold Out: Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

    News

    Students learn to register to vote with Milwaukee organizations

  • Business & Finance

    JC Penney Suit-Up Event encourages job preparedness

  • Sold Out: Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

    featured

    Raynor Library’s starts “Passport Program” contest

  • Sold Out: Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

    Crime & Safety

    Vehicle hits, injures student on 17th and Wells Street

  • Sold Out: Raising Awareness about Human Trafficking

    News

    MMSD funds $1.2 million for WaterCARE project at MU