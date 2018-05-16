Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After three long days at the NCAA Bryan Regional, freshman Hunter Eichhorn and sophomore Matt Murlick did not make the cut.

Murlick shot an impressive one stroke under par Wendesday and battled his way to finish tied for 19th. He started Wednesday in 25th place. Over the three days, the sophomore from Winnetka, Illinois, finished one stroke over par. Murlick’s performance broke the Marquette record for a 54-hole performance at an NCAA regional.

Eichhorn was not as fortunate. The freshman phenom concluded his final day two strokes over par and moved down seven spots from the previous round. Overall, the BIG EAST individual champion finished three strokes over par.

Murlick and Eichhorn’s Wednesday performances marked the end of the 2018 spring season. Head coach Steve Bailey and the team will have a few months off before beginning their fall season in September.