The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Menu

Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

Jack Phillips, Assistant Sports EditorMay 16, 2018Leave a Comment

%28Photo+courtesy+of+Thomas+Campbell%2FMarquette+Athletics%29
(Photo courtesy of Thomas Campbell/Marquette Athletics)

(Photo courtesy of Thomas Campbell/Marquette Athletics)

Photo by Thomas Campbell

Photo by Thomas Campbell

(Photo courtesy of Thomas Campbell/Marquette Athletics)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After three long days at the NCAA Bryan Regional, freshman Hunter Eichhorn and sophomore Matt Murlick did not make the cut.

Murlick shot an impressive one stroke under par Wendesday and battled his way to finish tied for 19th. He started Wednesday in 25th place. Over the three days, the sophomore from Winnetka, Illinois, finished one stroke over par. Murlick’s performance broke the Marquette record for a 54-hole performance at an NCAA regional.

Eichhorn was not as fortunate. The freshman phenom concluded his final day two strokes over par and moved down seven spots from the previous round. Overall, the BIG EAST individual champion finished three strokes over par.

Murlick and Eichhorn’s Wednesday performances marked the end of the 2018 spring season. Head coach Steve Bailey and the team will have a few months off before beginning their fall season in September.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Golf

Murlick, Eichhorn selected for NCAA College Station Regionals
Murlick, Eichhorn selected for NCAA College Station Regionals
Marquette golf finishes second in Big East Tournament, Eichhorn claims individual title
Marquette golf finishes second in Big East Tournament, Eichhorn claims individual title
Men’s golf remains in second place after second day at BIG EAST Championships
Men’s golf remains in second place after second day at BIG EAST Championships
Men’s golf finishes first day of BIG EAST Championships in second place
Men’s golf finishes first day of BIG EAST Championships in second place
Marquette prepares to defend title in upcoming BIG EAST Championship
Marquette prepares to defend title in upcoming BIG EAST Championship

Other stories filed under Sports

Men’s track and field win first conference title since 2016, women finish third
Men’s track and field win first conference title since 2016, women finish third
No. 9 Illinois proves to be too dominant for men’s tennis
No. 9 Illinois proves to be too dominant for men’s tennis
Exit Interview: Manon Geoffroy

Exit Interview is a mini-series of discussions with Marquette Athletics seniors, allowing them the chance to reflect on their time at the university a...

Stories from former teammates, high school coach show different side of Wade
Stories from former teammates, high school coach show different side of Wade
Coaches talk about culture all the time, but what is it?
Coaches talk about culture all the time, but what is it?
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

    Golf

    Murlick, Eichhorn selected for NCAA College Station Regionals

  • Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

    Golf

    Marquette golf finishes second in Big East Tournament, Eichhorn claims individual title

  • Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

    Golf

    Men’s golf remains in second place after second day at BIG EAST Championships

  • Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

    Golf

    Men’s golf finishes first day of BIG EAST Championships in second place

  • Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

    Golf

    Marquette prepares to defend title in upcoming BIG EAST Championship

  • Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

    Golf

    Murlick shows promise despite disappointing team finish at Hawkeye Invitational

  • Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

    Golf

    Kendziorski shines at Marquette despite being overlooked as recruit

  • Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

    Golf

    RECAP: Marquette finishes 13th at Augusta Invitational

  • Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

    Golf

    Marquette takes home second place at Lake Charles Invitational

  • Eichhorn, Murlick’s seasons end at NCAA Bryan Regional

    Golf

    Two Marquette coaches connected through local adoption