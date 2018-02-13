Valentine’s Day: Cheap Date and Gift Ideas

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Being a cheap date gets a bad rap. Yet, just because something (or someone) is cheap doesn’t mean it’s low in quality — a fact that’s great to keep in mind this Valentine’s Day, especially if one will find themselves picking up the check.

Marquette students can find many places on campus to buy cheap gifts or take their special someone on a cheap date this Feb. 14.

The local Walgreens, located on 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, sets up their Valentine’s Day treat and goodie aisles three weeks before the holiday. The gifts range from socks costing $1.99 to pillows and mugs that come in at under $10 each.

In a more traditional fashion, Walgreens also offers a number of different chocolate boxes and sour candies decorated in hearts, pinks, reds and whites as well as a card section filled with love notes. One can also find classic lollipops nearby, which always serve as a simple way to drop a crush a hint.

Another cheap and fun date idea is bowling at the Union Sports Annex, with the alley located in the lower level of the structure on 16th and Wells Streets.

Russell Lee, a junior in the College of Health Sciences and Annex employee, had both good and bad news when it came to bowling costs.

“As of now, we don’t do anything special for Valentine’s Day,” Lee said. But, Lee continued, for any couple willing to wait a night before celebrating the holiday of love, Thursday night bowling is only $1 at the Annex. Patience can literally pay off, it seems.

Gift buying on Valentine’s Day doesn’t solely apply to couples. Christopher Roberts, a freshman in the College of Communication, plans on giving his best girl friends small boxes of heart-shaped candies to show them that he cares.

Even the simplest sticker can make one feel special, a fact confirmed by Sofie Manglano and Maggie Burke, both freshmen in the College of Nursing. The pair received goodie bags full of stickers and candy from their older sisters in sorority Alpha Xi Delta here on Marquette’s campus.

“It just makes you smile getting a cute gift from someone, reminding you that you’re on someone’s mind,” Manglano said.

Burke nodded in agreement with her sorority sister, before explaining that the messages the bag included were what really made her smile.

“Inside the chocolate candy wrapper reads, ‘Real friends share chocolate,’ and that just speaks to me,” Burke said.

At the end of the day, if going to a fancy dinner or show simply isn’t in the budget, there’s no need to fret. Right here at Marquette there are a number of cheap options, including bowling with a loved one or a card for a crush. It won’t break their heart if you don’t break the bank.