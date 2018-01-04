Marquette hands DePaul their first conference loss of the season

Close Point guard Danielle King "got the game ball" in Marquette's victory against DePaul, according to head coach Carolyn Kieger. Photo by Austin Anderson

The much-anticipated rematch of last year’s BIG EAST title game ended with the same result, as Marquette handed DePaul its first in-conference loss of the season, 93 -81. Marquette has now beaten the Blue Demons in four consecutive matchups, which had never been done before in program history.

Marquette started the game with a 10-0 run and finished the first quarter with a 28-13 lead. Despite several hot stretches from DePaul, the Golden Eagles would not relinquish the lead for the rest of the game.

“Our start was phenomenal,” said head coach Carolyn Kieger. “They were missing shots (and) we were getting rebounds. When we rebound we can run. I think us being able to push the ball in transition was the key to that run.”

It looked like Marquette was in for a challenge when DePaul went on an 8-0 run to start the second half, cutting Marquette’s lead to just six. That was the most danger Marquette’s advantage would ever be in; the Golden Eagles shot 54.3 percent from the field and finished the game on a streak of nine field goals to ice the victory.

Marquette managed to hold DePaul, one of the best offensive teams in the country, to 40.2 percent shooting from the field. The Golden Eagles’ defensive effort left Kieger pleased.

“For the most part I thought we did a phenomenal job defensively,” Kieger said. “You really can’t key in on one player because they’re all so versatile. You have to guard everyone like they are the best player on the team, and I think our players did a good job with personnel tonight.“

The Golden Eagles were just as efficient on the other side of the ball; all five starters scored in double figures. Junior Allazia Blockton led the way with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds. Blockton has led the team in scoring for five consecutive games and has averaged 24.4 points per game over that span.

Point guard Danielle King filled the box score with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. She also barely saw the bench, recording a game-high 37 minutes.

“I have to give the game ball to Dani King” said Kieger. “She was calling for a sub and we didn’t have one for her, but she fought through and probably played the best second half she has played all year”.

Fellow juniors Natisha Hiedeman and Amani Wilborn each scored 17 points while Erika Davenport chipped in 11 points and 6 rebounds of her own.

After a 6-5 start to the season, the Golden Eagles have won three games in a row, including five of their last six. The only loss in that span came against No. 2 Notre Dame on the road in overtime.

“It feels like we’re starting to figure out how good we can be,” Kieger said. “Especially when we start to put 40 minutes together, I’ll be very excited because I think we can be special when that happens”.

There’s no rest in sight for the Golden Eagles, who will travel to Omaha, Nebraska to take on the Creighton Blue Jays. Creighton and Marquette are the only unbeaten teams left in the BIG EAST; both sides are 3-0. The winner will take sole position of first place in the conference. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. central time Sunday on Fox Sports 2.