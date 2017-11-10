PODCAST: Men’s basketball opens season vs. Mount St. Mary’s, Purdue
Host Connor Basch and Wire Sports Content Executive Andrew Goldstein join forces to talk about Marquette’s opening two games. How will the potential absences of Markus Howard and Greg Elliott impact both games? What can Marquette fans expect from both opponents? And what will happen in both games? All that and more is on this episode of Wire Sports Weekly.
