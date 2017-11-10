The student news site of Marquette University

PODCAST: Men’s basketball opens season vs. Mount St. Mary’s, Purdue

Andrew Goldstein, Sports Content ExecutiveNovember 10, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Photo by Andrew Himmelberg

Host Connor Basch and Wire Sports Content Executive Andrew Goldstein join forces to talk about Marquette’s opening two games. How will the potential absences of Markus Howard and Greg Elliott impact both games? What can Marquette fans expect from both opponents? And what will happen in both games? All that and more is on this episode of Wire Sports Weekly.

