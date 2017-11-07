The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Marquette responds to Jane Doe case, denies most claims

Rebecca Carballo, Managing EditorNovember 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo+via+Wire+Stock+Photo%0AThe+statement+said+Marquette+believes+that+this+measure+would+disadvantage+private+universities+and+will+negatively+affect+the+next+generation+of+citizens.
Photo via Wire Stock Photo The statement said Marquette believes that this measure would disadvantage private universities and will negatively affect the next generation of citizens.

Photo via Wire Stock Photo The statement said Marquette believes that this measure would disadvantage private universities and will negatively affect the next generation of citizens.

Photo via Wire Stock Photo The statement said Marquette believes that this measure would disadvantage private universities and will negatively affect the next generation of citizens.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette is asking that a lawsuit be entirely dismissed in response to a former student’s complaint with how the university handled her alleged sexual assault. The university is also requesting that it be awarded reasonable costs, including attorney’s fees.

The former student claims the university retaliated against her by discouraging her to report the alleged incident to the police and failed to accommodate afterward. The university denies these claims.

“We care deeply for the student and family involved in this case. However, we strongly disagree with the attorney’s assertions of wrongdoing,” university spokesperson Brian Dorrington said. “We will continue to prioritize sexual assault education and care for any student who comes forward to get the support they need.”

Marquette “lacks knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to Plaintiff’s claim that she was assaulted,” according to the response filed Oct. 20.

The former nursing student is suing Marquette for violating two counts of Title IX, negligence and emotional distress for a sum of $1.5 million and a trial by jury.

After the alleged rape, the victim reported the incident to the then Department of Public Safety, and a week and a half later, the suspect withdrew from Marquette. The complaint states the victim was not informed of Title IX, which the university denies. The accused was eventually acquitted in July 2016.

But Marquette confirmed it did not conduct a Title IX investigation because the suspect was no longer a student at Marquette.

However, under Title IX,  the university should have begun an investigation when the incident was first reported, said Carly Mee, the staff attorney for SurvJustice Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for survivors of sexual violence.

“They need to take prompt and effective actions to end that harassment,” Mee said. “That includes  promptly investigating.”

If the university launched an investigation right away, they could have done something like put a hold on the accused’s transcripts until the investigation is concluded, so then there would have been an attempt at an investigation,” Mee said.  

She added that even if there was an act of sexual violence between a student and non-student, the university would still be required to investigate it.

According to the response, Marquette did not violate Title IX because “at all times relevant to the Complaint it had policies designed to prevent and correct sex-based harassment and, upon notice of the assault alleged in the Complaint, Defendant took prompt and effective action to respond to Plaintiff’s report.”

The suit claims Marquette retaliated against the woman for pursuing prosecution, tried to force her withdraw over a low grade in a prerequisite course for her nursing program, put her on probation and refused to accept results of a drug test administered by her doctor.

The university said in the response that all actions taken toward the former student were solely for “legitimate, non-discriminatory, and non-retaliatory reasons.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Crime & Safety

Suspect arrested for committing burglaries near university
Suspect arrested for committing burglaries near university
Shots fired near 22nd and Wisconsin
Shots fired near 22nd and Wisconsin
Several Burglaries occur near Wells street, may be connected
Several Burglaries occur near Wells street, may be connected
MUPD releases Annual Security and Fire Safety Report
MUPD releases Annual Security and Fire Safety Report
Active shooter training provides students with protection tactics
Active shooter training provides students with protection tactics

Other stories filed under News

Raynor Library book collection downsizing
Raynor Library book collection downsizing
MU hosts ‘mash-up’ event with Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design
MU hosts ‘mash-up’ event with Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design
University opposes GOP proposed tax bill, urges community to contact representatives
University opposes GOP proposed tax bill, urges community to contact representatives
Milwaukee Startup Week hosts several events at Marquette

Matt Cordio wants to help entrepreneurs find resources in the city to build their businesses. To accomplish this, he founded Startup Milwaukee, which ...

College of Communication student council to start spring 2018
College of Communication student council to start spring 2018
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Marquette responds to Jane Doe case, denies most claims

    Crime & Safety

    Suspect arrested for committing burglaries near university

  • Marquette responds to Jane Doe case, denies most claims

    Crime & Safety

    Shots fired near 22nd and Wisconsin

  • Marquette responds to Jane Doe case, denies most claims

    Crime & Safety

    Several Burglaries occur near Wells street, may be connected

  • Marquette responds to Jane Doe case, denies most claims

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD releases Annual Security and Fire Safety Report

  • Marquette responds to Jane Doe case, denies most claims

    Crime & Safety

    Active shooter training provides students with protection tactics

  • Marquette responds to Jane Doe case, denies most claims

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD expands patrol zone to cover recently purchased university properties

  • Marquette responds to Jane Doe case, denies most claims

    Crime & Safety

    Alleged sexual assault case decision delayed until November

  • Marquette responds to Jane Doe case, denies most claims

    Crime & Safety

    Key to Change collects funds for homeless

  • Marquette responds to Jane Doe case, denies most claims

    Crime & Safety

    MUPD responds to alleged sexual assault at 19th and Kilbourn Streets, video shows officer threatening to tase

  • Marquette responds to Jane Doe case, denies most claims

    Crime & Safety

    Residence hall director recovering after accident