Style Sunday: Loving your security blanket

“Don’t you ever think of cutting your hair?” “I love your hair but it’s so long, isn’t it time for a change?” These comments were ones I heard one too many times.

Growing up, I always had long locks. In fact, I remember the numerous, dreaded trips to our hairstylist. While others would jump at the chance of a trip to the salon, I would shudder at the thought of my hair being an inch too short.

It wasn’t until my close friend pointed out that maybe I was hiding behind my hair, that I began to truly second guess my locks.

Witnessing my friends chopping their hair in the summer to avoid the heat, I recall admiring their courage and commenting on how great it looked. It made me realize that maybe it was time for a change after all, but not in the way one would imagine.

What I didn’t realize at the time was how my hair would help me gain the much-needed confidence I lacked. My long hair was my security blanket.

I know it appears silly to think how my hair could make up for something I thought was missing. But that’s the thing— it did. I realized that I loved my long locks, and while others could rock the short hairstyle, I didn’t want to because my hair was a part of who I was. I know hair grows back, and maybe in time I will chop it all off, but learning to love something that I always had gave me confidence. It allowed me to embrace myself and my uniqueness and respect the same quality in others.

It doesn’t matter if people have long hair, short hair or no hair. Who cares if lip curls a little when someone smiles or a face is covered with freckles? If the person in question loves it, it’s all that matters.

So if wearing a face full of makeup is one’s security blanket or wearing none at all, then they should do it.

It took me a long time to learn that beauty trends change every day, but something someone loves about themselves, sets him or her apart and makes them who they are. That’s something one shouldn’t change, even if people have comments to make about it.