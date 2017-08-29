Ten fall dates for Marquette fans to keep an eye on

Fans of the Blue and Gold will have plenty to keep themselves busy. With three spectator sports playing every weekend, it can be tough to keep track of the most important games. That’s why the Wire’s sports staff has pared down the fall schedule to 10 key dates.

Sept. 10, Volleyball vs. Kentucky — The Wildcats are a perennial powerhouse in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), but that didn’t stop Marquette from taking them down on its home court last season. That win was a major bonus on the Golden Eagles’ resume for the NCAA Tournament. This year’s return match offers an even bigger chance for a statement win with the Wildcats ranked No. 14 in the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches’ Association) preseason poll.

Sept. 12, Men’s soccer at Virginia — The Cavaliers are one of the powers of men’s college soccer, and this year is no different. Marquette will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia to face the No. 13 team in the country. Not only will the Golden Eagles face goalie Jeff Caldwell, a 2017 College Soccer News Preseason All-American, but they’ll also face forward Edward Opoku, a third-team selection.

Sept. 14, Volleyball at Wisconsin — Wisconsin came into the season as the No. 7 team in nation in the preseason polls. A win in Madison would be an unbelievable boost for Marquette come tournament time. It will be a tall task, though – Marquette has never beaten Wisconsin on its home floor.

Sept. 17, Women’s soccer at Milwaukee – The last two installments of the Milwaukee Cup resulted in ties, adding extra bragging rights to the winner of this match. With this game coming one week before BIG EAST play, it will also serve as a barometer for how the young 2017 squad will perform in the conference slate.

Sept. 26, Men’s soccer at Milwaukee – No matter how these teams are performing, the Milwaukee Cup is always must-watch soccer. It’s one of the most storied rivalries in the country. In last year’s edition, there were six yellow cards and a red card shown as Marquette squandered a 3-0 lead that eventually led to a tie. Needless to say, this year’s contest will be as feisty as ever.

Oct. 5, Women’s soccer at DePaul – If all goes according to script, this will likely determine who takes home second place in the final BIG EAST regular season standings. Unanimous all-BIG EAST preseason selection Alexa Ben will gauge how strong the Ryley Bugay-led midfield is this year, a midfield that will be without 2016 all-BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year Morgan Proffitt.

Oct. 7, Men’s soccer vs. Providence — The Friars are the overwhelming favorite to win the BIG EAST according to the BIG EAST Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Golden Eagles will host Providence in a Saturday matinee game, which will feature Marquette’s run-and-gun style attack versus a Providence defense that only gave up seven goals in conference last season and had three shutouts.

Oct. 6, Marquette Madness – Marquette Madness will once again be at the Al McGuire Center as one of the main events of Homecoming Week. The pep rally itself has recently been considered underwhelming, but it’s an appetizer to basketball season and a nice introduction to the program for freshmen.

Oct. 10, Women’s soccer at Georgetown – With the exception of the Stanford game Aug. 18, Marquette’s date with Georgetown will be the toughest fixture of the 2017 docket. Georgetown’s offensive duo of Amanda Carolan and Rachel Corboz are capable of giving defenses fits on any given night.

Nov. 4, Volleyball at Creighton – Creighton is once again the overwhelming favorite to win the BIG EAST. This late-season match could be Marquette’s last chance to catch the Jays, who have beaten Marquette in seven straight contests.