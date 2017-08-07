Student Chenxu Ma dies in car crash

Close Jake Kaufmann was a rising senior in the College of Business Administration and extremely active on campus with sports and clubs. Photo by Maryam Tunio/maryam.tunio@marquette.edu Photo by Maryam Tunio Photo by Maryam Tunio Jake Kaufmann was a rising senior in the College of Business Administration and extremely active on campus with sports and clubs. Photo by Maryam Tunio/maryam.tunio@marquette.edu

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Chenxu Ma, a junior in the College of Arts & Sciences, passed away in a car accident, according to a statement from President Lovell. He was home for the summer in China when he passed.

Students were notified via email Monday, Aug. 7.

Ma majored in Economics during his time at Marquette. Lovell requested the Marquette community to keep Ma in their thoughts and prayers, even if they did not have the opportunity to meet him.

“Times like this are a reminder that our Marquette family extends around the globe,” Lovell said. “We ask our family to come together as one.”

Chris Jenkins, associate director of communication, said as students return to campus later this month, he urges anyone affected by this to make use of university resources. Those include the Counseling Center, Campus Ministry and Office of International Education.

“We’re deeply saddened by the news of Chenxu’s death,” Jenkins said.