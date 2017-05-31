The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Senior student dies unexpectedly

Jennifer Walter, Executive News EditorMay 31, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Kevin Berg, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, passed away unexpectedly last week, according to a statement from President Lovell.

The news broke via email Tuesday, May 30.

“I ask that we all come together in thought and prayer, whether you are near or far from campus,” Lovell said. Students were encouraged to seek support from Campus Ministry and the Counseling Center if needed.

Berg studied psychology, entrepreneurship and criminology law studies while on campus. He would have graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences in spring 2018.

“Kevin’s family shared how much he loved his time at Marquette and we know that he was truly loved by his family and friends,” Lovell said. “He will forever be a part of our Marquette family.”

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Grace Bible Church in Elmhurst, Illinois.

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director
Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director
Breaking the Silence televised town hall event recap
Breaking the Silence televised town hall event recap
Cobeen Hall celebrates 10 years of Swing-A-Thon
Cobeen Hall celebrates 10 years of Swing-A-Thon
Judge rules in favor of Marquette over McAdams
Judge rules in favor of Marquette over McAdams
Mobile Legal Clinic brings support to community
Mobile Legal Clinic brings support to community

Other stories filed under Wire Featured

Summer update: Men’s lacrosse sends two to pros, Haak joins volleyball
Summer update: Men’s lacrosse sends two to pros, Haak joins volleyball
Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director
Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director
Women repeat as BIG EAST champions, men finish second at Outdoor Championships
Women repeat as BIG EAST champions, men finish second at Outdoor Championships
Men’s lacrosse falls 15-9 to No. 4 Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament
Men’s lacrosse falls 15-9 to No. 4 Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament
Men’s lacrosse wins second straight BIG EAST Tournament
Men’s lacrosse wins second straight BIG EAST Tournament
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Senior student dies unexpectedly

    News

    Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

  • Senior student dies unexpectedly

    Breaking the Silence

    Breaking the Silence televised town hall event recap

  • Senior student dies unexpectedly

    News

    Cobeen Hall celebrates 10 years of Swing-A-Thon

  • Senior student dies unexpectedly

    Higher Education

    Judge rules in favor of Marquette over McAdams

  • Senior student dies unexpectedly

    News

    Mobile Legal Clinic brings support to community

  • Senior student dies unexpectedly

    News

    New club focuses on brain cancer awareness

  • Senior student dies unexpectedly

    News

    Ebony Ball celebrates black students

  • Senior student dies unexpectedly

    Breaking the Silence

    Battling in memoriam

  • Senior student dies unexpectedly

    Breaking the Silence

    Counseling and advocacy groups seek improved outreach

  • Senior student dies unexpectedly

    Crime & Safety

    Mystery vending machine theft solved