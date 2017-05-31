Senior student dies unexpectedly

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Kevin Berg, a senior in the College of Arts & Sciences, passed away unexpectedly last week, according to a statement from President Lovell.

The news broke via email Tuesday, May 30.

“I ask that we all come together in thought and prayer, whether you are near or far from campus,” Lovell said. Students were encouraged to seek support from Campus Ministry and the Counseling Center if needed.

Berg studied psychology, entrepreneurship and criminology law studies while on campus. He would have graduated from the College of Arts & Sciences in spring 2018.

“Kevin’s family shared how much he loved his time at Marquette and we know that he was truly loved by his family and friends,” Lovell said. “He will forever be a part of our Marquette family.”

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Grace Bible Church in Elmhurst, Illinois.