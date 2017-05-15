The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

Journal Sentinel reporter to serve as head of research program

Jennifer Walter, Executive News EditorMay 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Pulitzer+prize+winning+reporter+Dave+Umhoefer+was+named+interim+director+of+the+O%27Brien+Fellowship+Monday.
Pulitzer prize winning reporter Dave Umhoefer was named interim director of the O'Brien Fellowship Monday.

Pulitzer prize winning reporter Dave Umhoefer was named interim director of the O'Brien Fellowship Monday.

Photo by Marquette University

Photo by Marquette University

Pulitzer prize winning reporter Dave Umhoefer was named interim director of the O'Brien Fellowship Monday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and Pulitzer prize winner Dave Umhoefer was named the interim O’Brien Fellowship Director by the Diederich College of Communication Monday.

Umhoefer is an adjunct professor in the College of Communication and served as a 2015-’16 O’Brien Fellow, leading a team of student journalists in a series on Wisconsin’s Act 10 legislation on teachers’ unions. The Wisconsin native is also a 2008 Pulitzer Prize winner and a member of PolitiFact Wisconsin, the Journal Sentinel’s fact-checking website.

Umhoefer will head the O’Brien Fellowship in the fall. The program allows students to do research alongside professional journalists from around the country.

 

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Breaking the Silence televised town hall event recap
Breaking the Silence televised town hall event recap
Cobeen Hall celebrates 10 years of Swing-A-Thon
Cobeen Hall celebrates 10 years of Swing-A-Thon
Judge rules in favor of Marquette over McAdams
Judge rules in favor of Marquette over McAdams
Mobile Legal Clinic brings support to community
Mobile Legal Clinic brings support to community
New club focuses on brain cancer awareness
New club focuses on brain cancer awareness

Other stories filed under Wire Featured

Women repeat as BIG EAST champions, men finish second at Outdoor Championships
Women repeat as BIG EAST champions, men finish second at Outdoor Championships
Men’s lacrosse falls 15-9 to No. 4 Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament
Men’s lacrosse falls 15-9 to No. 4 Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament
Men’s lacrosse wins second straight BIG EAST Tournament
Men’s lacrosse wins second straight BIG EAST Tournament
Judge rules in favor of Marquette over McAdams
Judge rules in favor of Marquette over McAdams
Morrow to transfer from Nebraska to Marquette
Morrow to transfer from Nebraska to Marquette
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

    Breaking the Silence

    Breaking the Silence televised town hall event recap

  • Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

    News

    Cobeen Hall celebrates 10 years of Swing-A-Thon

  • Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

    Higher Education

    Judge rules in favor of Marquette over McAdams

  • Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

    News

    Mobile Legal Clinic brings support to community

  • Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

    News

    New club focuses on brain cancer awareness

  • Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

    News

    Ebony Ball celebrates black students

  • Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

    Breaking the Silence

    Battling in memoriam

  • Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

    Breaking the Silence

    Counseling and advocacy groups seek improved outreach

  • Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

    Crime & Safety

    Mystery vending machine theft solved

  • Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director

    News

    Smelly trees cause havoc for O’Donnell residents