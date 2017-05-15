Umhoefer named O’Brien Fellowship Director
Journal Sentinel reporter to serve as head of research program
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter and Pulitzer prize winner Dave Umhoefer was named the interim O’Brien Fellowship Director by the Diederich College of Communication Monday.
Umhoefer is an adjunct professor in the College of Communication and served as a 2015-’16 O’Brien Fellow, leading a team of student journalists in a series on Wisconsin’s Act 10 legislation on teachers’ unions. The Wisconsin native is also a 2008 Pulitzer Prize winner and a member of PolitiFact Wisconsin, the Journal Sentinel’s fact-checking website.
Umhoefer will head the O’Brien Fellowship in the fall. The program allows students to do research alongside professional journalists from around the country.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.