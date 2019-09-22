Former O’Brien fellow’s charge of driving while intoxicated dropped

The O'Brien Fellowship allows selected journalists to investigate a project of their choice alongside student interns.

Former O’Brien fellow and independent journalist Jenni Monet’s charge of driving while intoxicated was dismissed early September, according to KRQE, a television station local to New Mexico.

Monet worked as a fellow for the O’Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism at Marquette University during the 2018-’19 academic year. Through this fellowship, she was paired with Marquette student interns for research and reporting assistance on an investigative project.

Monet was arrested in April and charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. At the time, she pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Magistrate Judge George Anaya, Jr., suppressed evidence from her arrest, stating Monet was arrested without sufficient evidence or probable cause, according to KRQE.

The state dismissed the case without prejudice, which means it is dismissed temporarily and can be refiled.

Monet did not immediately respond for comment. O’Brien Fellowship director Dave Umhoefer said he did not have a comment at this time.