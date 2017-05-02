The student news site of Marquette University

Men’s golf sweeps BIG EAST Championships

Matt Unger, Assistant Sports EditorMay 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Henry Klongland shot par on the final day to help extend his college career.

Photo by Maggie Bean

In a stunning rally, Marquette men’s golf cut a 17-stroke deficit the final day to claim the team title at the BIG EAST Championships with a final score of +35, edging out Seton Hall by just one stroke. Freshman Matthew Bachmann also claimed the individual medal with an even-par 216 score to give the Golden Eagles a sweep of the awards.

Heading into the day, Marquette trailed DePaul, who carded a 294 team score day two. However, a Blue Demon collapse opened the door for the Golden Eagles, and they took advantage by registering a team score 0f -2 on the final day. Matt Murlick was the key to the comeback. The freshman rattled off five birdies the final day, including three in a row on holes No. 11, 12 and 13 to finish with a 69 (3-under-par).

Bachmann, a fellow freshman, continued his strong play with an even 72 day three. He finished the event with an unbelievably consistent 73-71-72 scoring line.

With much nicer weather conditions at Callawassie Island G.C today, sophomore Oliver Farrell was also able to bounce back. After a tough 80 on a second day filled with rain and wind, the England-native put together a nice +1 card. Senior Henry Klongland also responded to his so-so Monday with an even-par 72 to help extend his Marquette golf career a few more days.

This is Marquette golf’s third BIG EAST Championship title, with the last one coming in 2015. The Golden Eagles will learn their fate Thursday at 11 a.m. during the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship Selection Show on the Golf Channel.

