The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Breaking the Silence on LGBTQ Mental Health: Dr. Nick Heck

Lucie Sullivan, Audio Content DirectorApril 28, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Anabelle McDonald

Photo by Anabelle McDonald

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Psychology professor Dr. Nick Heck discusses LGBTQ mental health, the increased stress individuals experience and how to be an ally. Heck specializes in research on LGBTQ mental health outcomes and has piloted multiple gay-straight alliance support groups at various high schools.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Breaking the Silence

Residence life system aims to help students at-risk, maintain confidentiality
Residence life system aims to help students at-risk, maintain confidentiality
Podcasters works to give a voice to depression

Terry McGuire and her sister co-host a podcast together called Giving Voice to Depression. Cheyenne Fischer has the story....

MU students on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why

Netflix Original '13 Reasons Why' has many people talking and Marquette students have mixed feelings about the themes presented in the series....

Despite progress, concerns about LGBTQ+, suicide remain
Despite progress, concerns about LGBTQ+, suicide remain
Before college: A fight against stigma
Before college: A fight against stigma

Other stories filed under Featured

MUR Show of the Week: Unlimited Swipes
MUR Show of the Week: Unlimited Swipes
MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie
MUR Show of the Week: We Didn’t Watch This Movie
Schroeder shake-up
Schroeder shake-up
Live Poets Society break the silence through poems
Live Poets Society break the silence through poems
Marquette Radio Spring Concert

This past weekend Marquette Radio filled the Union Sports Annex with 221 people for their annual Spring Concert. The Battle of the Bands winner Ako o...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Breaking the Silence on LGBTQ Mental Health: Dr. Nick Heck

    Breaking the Silence

    Residence life system aims to help students at-risk, maintain confidentiality

  • Breaking the Silence

    Podcasters works to give a voice to depression

  • Breaking the Silence

    MU students on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why

  • Breaking the Silence on LGBTQ Mental Health: Dr. Nick Heck

    Breaking the Silence

    Despite progress, concerns about LGBTQ+, suicide remain

  • Breaking the Silence on LGBTQ Mental Health: Dr. Nick Heck

    Breaking the Silence

    Before college: A fight against stigma

  • Breaking the Silence on LGBTQ Mental Health: Dr. Nick Heck

    Breaking the Silence

    Editorial: ‘Breaking the Silence’ aims to start conversation about suicide

  • Breaking the Silence on LGBTQ Mental Health: Dr. Nick Heck

    Breaking the Silence

    Marquette researchers seek innovative treatments

  • Breaking the Silence on LGBTQ Mental Health: Dr. Nick Heck

    Arts & Entertainment

    Breaking the Silence: ’13 Reasons Why’ review

  • Breaking the Silence on LGBTQ Mental Health: Dr. Nick Heck

    Breaking the Silence

    MUR staff podcast: Mental health in music

  • Breaking the Silence on LGBTQ Mental Health: Dr. Nick Heck

    Breaking the Silence

    Behind the project of Breaking the Silence