Breaking the Silence on LGBTQ Mental Health: Dr. Nick Heck
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Psychology professor Dr. Nick Heck discusses LGBTQ mental health, the increased stress individuals experience and how to be an ally. Heck specializes in research on LGBTQ mental health outcomes and has piloted multiple gay-straight alliance support groups at various high schools.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.