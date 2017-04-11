The student news site of Marquette University

Carolyn Kieger receives contract extension

Brian Boyle, Wire Sports ReporterApril 11, 2017Leave a Comment

Head coach Carolyn Kieger (left) talks with guard Amani Wilborn (right). Kieger has a 48-46 record in three years at the helm.

Photo by Brian Georgeson

In just three years time, head coach Carolyn Kieger has transformed the women’s basketball program from a sub-.500 team to BIG EAST champions while also recruiting some of the best players in the conference.

Today, Marquette has doubled down on the successful young coach, extending her contract through the 2022-23 season.

“Words can’t express how proud and thankful I am for Marquette’s belief in me, my staff, and our program,” Kieger said, per a Marquette University press release. “We are all very excited about the future and the direction we are headed. I feel blessed to work for a place I call home and with the best staff in the business.”

Owning a career record of 48-46, Kieger transformed a squad that went 9-22 in her first year into one that went 25-8 by her third.

Kieger’s inaugural recruiting class, who just finished their sophomore seasons, includes 2016-17 All-BIG EAST First Team member Allazia Blockton, All-BIG EAST Second Team member Erika Davenport, All-BIG EAST East Honorable Mention Natisha Hiedeman and BIG EAST Tournament MVP Amani Wilborn.

The program also recently made its 10th appearance in the NCAA tournament where they were a No. 5 seed, the highest in school history.

“I can’t thank Dr. Lovell and Bill Scholl enough for their support and dedication towards our program,” Kieger said. “Marquette is very special and I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead this program to new heights.”

