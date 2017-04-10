The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Dining with the stars

Stephanie Harte, Editor of the Marquette JournalApril 10, 2017Leave a Comment

Infographic by Anabelle McDonald anabelle.mcdonald@marquette.edu

Infographic by Anabelle McDonald anabelle.mcdonald@marquette.edu

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Having the secret service pay a visit to his restaurant is not that out of the ordinary for Peter Pitch, owner of Miss Katie’s Diner.

In Pitch’s 31 years as owner, he has seen Bill Clinton, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and President Donald Trump walk through the diner’s doors. Surprisingly, Pitch didn’t receive any official warning before these special patrons showed up.

“The secret service was here before each visit, but they have you brainwashed into thinking they won’t come,” Pitch said. “It’s still weird though. They have a way of dealing with people to convince you that it’s not going to happen, saying they (the politicians) probably won’t have time, that there are a lot of other restaurants on the list or something along those lines.”

The largest security staff was for Bill Clinton and Chancellor Kohl’s visit. Guards were positioned inside and outside the building, on the roof and in the kitchen and cooler. Pitch chuckled as he recalled mistakenly thinking there was a fire during this visit, when in reality 12 of the German secret security guards were just smoking in the corner of the restaurant.

“After they visit, you are busy forever,” Pitch said. “But while they are here it is mass confusion, especially if they bring the media with them.”

From a security standpoint, Miss Katie’s is easy to secure because a helicopter could easily land in the middle of the street if an emergency were to happen. Pitch believes Miss Katie’s old-fashioned atmosphere has helped attract so many big-name celebrities.

“They like the diner atmosphere where they are able to blend in with real Milwaukeeans,” Pitch said. “If they want to get a pulse on the general public, this is the place to come.”

 

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment

Defining home
Defining home
Five star thrones

It can be hard to make college feel like home, even after you’ve made good friends and discovered great new restaurants, but why? Because your toile...

Renaissance man: Q&A with John Schneider
Renaissance man: Q&A with John Schneider
Locations of laughter

It was an opportunity most comics can only dream of. After a school talent show and a handful of open mic nights, Daniel Lattimore got a call from a f...

Cooking with a Cause
Cooking with a Cause

Other stories filed under Journal

A strong line of fighters
A strong line of fighters
Defining home
Defining home
‘How does it feel to be a problem?’

"Governments like it that way. They want their people to see war as a drama of opposites, good and evil, 'them' and 'us,' victory or defeat. But war i...

In Case You Missed It
In Case You Missed It
Beauty beyond the broom
Beauty beyond the broom
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Dining with the stars

    Arts & Entertainment

    Defining home

  • Arts & Entertainment

    Five star thrones

  • Dining with the stars

    Arts & Entertainment

    Renaissance man: Q&A with John Schneider

  • Arts & Entertainment

    Locations of laughter

  • Dining with the stars

    Arts & Entertainment

    Cooking with a Cause

  • Dining with the stars

    Arts & Entertainment

    Style Sunday: Model off duty preview

  • Dining with the stars

    Arts & Entertainment

    Stepping out to find her niche

  • Dining with the stars

    Arts & Entertainment

    ISA captures spirit of friendship

  • Arts & Entertainment

    Think Tank Episode 4

  • Dining with the stars

    Arts & Entertainment

    Impersonator resurrects comedy legend