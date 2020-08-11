Democratic National Convention announces additional speakers

The DNC will take place over four nights, with programming from 8-10 p.m.

The Democratic National Convention Committee has announced speakers for the convention, taking place Aug. 17-20. Notable speakers include Senator Bernie Sanders, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton, among many others.

Monday, Aug. 17 will focus on the theme ‘We the People,’ according to the press release released by the DNCC.

“This country is confronting a series of monumental challenges,” the release said. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues its rampage, tens of millions of people are out of work, and America is confronting the racial injustice that has marginalized too many people. Throughout our history, when we stand united, we can overcome anything.”

Speakers on Monday include Sanders, Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, Wisconsin Representative Gwen Moore, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Michelle Obama, among others.

Day two of the convention, Tuesday, Aug. 18, will focus on the theme ‘Leadership Matters.’ Speakers will focus on leadership and those who seek to unite, according to the release. Tuesday will also include a keynote address and the “Roll Call Across America.” The “Roll Call Across America” will involve all 57 states and territories and will include voices from voters, delegates, small business leaders, activists and others they officially cast votes to nominate former Vice President Joe Biden to become the next president.

“Leadership means rising to meet the nation’s challenges, not making them worse,” the release said. “To Joe Biden, it’s about putting the country ahead of yourself, and taking on the tough fights even when it’s unpopular. It’s about making sure the government — the military, the judiciary, the scientists, everyone — is working in the national interest, not a president’s political interests.”

Speakers on Tuesday include Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and former Second Lady Jill Biden, among others.

Wednesday’s theme is ‘A More Perfect Union’, and the day is expected to feature speakers such as Governor Tony Evers, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama and many others.

“America is not going back to where it was before Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic and subsequent economic crisis, because for too many people, that wasn’t good enough,” the release said.

Thursday will focus on ‘America’s Promise’ and will feature speakers such as Senator Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the Biden family and Joe Biden. The day will center around Biden’s leadership and character, the release said. Biden will also speak to his vision for uniting the country moving forward.

“A former public defender, a leading senator, and two-term vice president, Joe Biden is one of the most experienced candidates to ever seek the office,” the release said. “Throughout his career, he has been tested by historic recessions, global conflicts, pandemics, divisive politics, and the never-ending quest for justice and fairness in America. Every step of the way, he has risen to the moment with steady and effective leadership.”

The DNC will take place over four nights and will be aired between 8-10 p.m. Central Standard Time. Additional speakers will be announced. The official livestream for the convention will be on demconvention.com.

