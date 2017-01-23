The student news site of Marquette University

Hockey splits weekend series against Bradley

Thomas Salinas, Wire Sports Reporter • January 23, 2017Leave a Comment

Hockey splits weekend series against Bradley

Photo by Austin Anderson

Michael Desalvo scored in Marquette's first game against Bradley this weekend.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marquette hockey dropped only their second game of the season after splitting a pair of games against Bradley University this past weekend.

The team fell to 16-2 overall and squandered a golden opportunity to place themselves in great position to qualify for nationals.

Unlike other D1 Marquette teams, the club hockey team does not meet over winter break. The team had over a month off before Friday’s game. Head coach Will Jurgensen said he was pleased with their efforts Friday in a 4-2 victory.

“Friday was a great game, we were only coming off two practices and we had one of the best periods all year,” Jurgensen said.

The Golden Eagles had a three-goal second period with goals from Lee Barnes, Michael Desalvo and Matt Morgan to take command of the first matchup. After a late goal from Bradley in the third, Marquette was able to hold on for the win.

Early on, Saturday’s game looked to be no different than Friday’s. Marquette jumped out to a two-goal lead after Adam Benkovich and RJ Deneweth scored. The team was well on its way to sweeping Bradley, leading 5-2 early in the third. However, wanting to improve their resume as well, the Braves responded when Marquette committed three crucial penalties, allowing Bradley to tie the game. The Golden Eagles would then allow another score late in the game, giving Bradley the lead.

“They scored three power play goals, then we committed a bad turnover and they took the lead,” Jurgensen said. “We just lost focus for a little bit.”

Marquette usually plays well down the stretch and Jurgensen admitted he was surprised with their collapse. The team struggled with the penalty kill and it allowed Bradley back into the game. Jurgensen’s message after the game was that they must remain focused and play complete games.

“I guess a game like this is better if it happens now rather than playoffs or nationals,” Jurgensen said. “It’s evident the boys were disappointed, so we’ll see how they respond.”

A positive the Golden Eagles can take away from the series is that the members of the team believe they beat themselves. Jurgensen said they will address these issues and bounce back.

“They didn’t do anything special to win, we just shot ourselves in the foot,” Jurgensen said.

Marquette is currently ranked second in the Pacific region of the ACHA behind Iowa State University. The top two teams in each region receive automatic bids to nationals while teams 3-10 participate in a regional playoff for the last two spots. Bradley sits three spots behind Marquette.

Marquette will travel to Tennessee this week to take on Vanderbilt. It will be the first ever matchup between the two schools.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Men's Hockey

Redman finds hockey home upon return to Midwest
Redman finds hockey home upon return to Midwest
Hockey set for UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena debut
Hockey set for UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena debut
Gesior returns to hockey after getting cut

Adam Gesior had never taken a full year off from playing hockey. He faced that reality last season after getting cut from club hockey. “It was to...

Hockey splits weekend against Illinois
Hockey splits weekend against Illinois
Hockey sweeps opening weekend against Madison
Hockey sweeps opening weekend against Madison

Other stories filed under Sports

WBB Takeaways: Marquette at Depaul
WBB Takeaways: Marquette at Depaul
Track and Field have record day at John Tierney Classic

The Marquette track and field program had a historic start to the new year as the group set two program records, 49 personal records, won 12 events, e...

Marquette women erase first half deficit, stun No. 19/18
Marquette women erase first half deficit, stun No. 19/18
Fischer, Reinhardt lead Marquette to win at No. 7 Creighton
Fischer, Reinhardt lead Marquette to win at No. 7 Creighton
Floor Slaps: Reinhardt’s big run highlights big victory
Floor Slaps: Reinhardt’s big run highlights big victory