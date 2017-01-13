Amanda Green is transferring to Louisville

Photo by Maggie Bean Amanda Green recorded 76 kills this season.

Marquette outside hitter Amanda Green is transferring to the University of Louisville, Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly announced Monday.

Two Marquette players have left the program this offseason, as Taylor Louis announced her transfer Thursday. Louis and Green were high school teammates at Niles North High School in Skokie, Illinois.

“We want to thank Taylor and Amanda for their contributions to Marquette and we wish them the best. We are currently moving forward towards our 2017 season,” said Marquette head coach Ryan Theis in a statement.

After redshirting last season, Green recorded 76 kills for the Golden Eagles this season. She will have three years of eligibility left at Louisville.

“We are thrilled to add Amanda Green to the Cardinal Family,” said Busboom Kelly on gocards.com. “Amanda is a physical athlete who adds power and depth to our roster. Not only is she a great athlete, she is a great person off the court. I couldn’t be more thankful that she chose to finish her career at Louisville.”