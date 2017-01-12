Volleyball’s Taylor Louis transferring to Iowa

Marquette outside hitter Taylor Louis announced on Thursday that she will be transferring to University of Iowa.

The surprising announcement came via Louis’ Instagram. In a caption of a photo of the Marquette volleyball team Louis wrote, “These people right here have made my Marquette experience something to remember and be proud of. I couldn’t have asked for better teammates, friends, and role models during my time here at MU. We’ve been through some DIRT but were able to tread through it and get to the end together. … Now it’s time for me to move on to something B1GGER and follow my own path.”

At Iowa Louis will be joining former Marquette coach Bond Shymansky, who originally recruited Louis to Marquette.

In the post Louis also indicated that she will attend Marquette in the spring before officially transferring to Iowa, where she will have two years of eligibility left after redshirting her first year at Marquette.

Marquette has acknowledged the transfer, but Iowa has not.

Louis, a Skokie, Illinois native, led the Golden Eagles with 537 kills this past year. She also became the fastest player in Marquette history to reach 1,000 kills this season. If Louis were to stay at Marquette she was on track to become the schools’ all-time kills leader. She finished her Marquette career with 1,148 kills.