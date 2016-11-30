The student news site of Marquette University

Cecilia Anderson, Assistant Music Director • November 30, 2016Leave a Comment

New Music Monday: Derek Sallmann

Derek Sallman

Derek Sallmann was raised in Milwaukee and loves staying true to his roots with his sound. He is currently pursuing a biology degree at Wisconsin Lutheran College, but makes time to make the music that he loves. Sallmann draws inspiration from Hunter Hayes and his own dad, who is also a musician.

His newest release “All Seasons” came out Nov. 4. In a Facebook post, Sallmann expressed his excitement, writing, “It has been a long process but I’m glad the extra time was taken to give the songs everything they needed and deserved. They are all honest and truthful, and every one represents different emotions in life.”

The new music video for the single “When I See You,” was shot around Milwaukee and features some of his favorite spots. You can check it out below:

