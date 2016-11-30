Chris Jeske on civil unrest

Photo by Getty Images MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 15: Members of the Milwaukee County Sheriff Dept. secure Sherman Park after a 6pm curfew was enacted after a second night of clashes between protestors and police August 15, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Hundreds of angry people have confronted police after an officer shot and killed a fleeing armed man. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

A while back we talked to Chris Jeske, the associate director of the Marquette Center for Peacemaking. Listen to Jeske discuss the Sherman Park riots, protesting and race relations in the interview above.