A Perfect Match: Meet the Couple in Charge of Marquette Club Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Matt and Molly Keup are a Marquette love story. They met while playing club volleyball at MU, got married and are now coaching the team they used to play on. Find out how they are helping the very club that allowed them to meet.