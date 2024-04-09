Todd A. Hernández: The legacy that will Live on

The Todd A. Hernandez scholarship fund will go towards immersive learning experiences for students studying Spanish. Photo Courtesy of Sofia Hernandez.

Passion, drive and authenticity.

Three words Todd Hernández’s daughter, Sofia Hernandez, used to describe him.

His passion for Spanish, drive to explore the world and authenticity in the classroom are what Sofia hopes people remember when they think of her father.

Marquette University mourned the loss of Spanish professor Todd Hernández last April. Now, almost a year after his passing, the university, along with the Hernández family, have created a Marquette scholarship fund in his name.

The Todd. A. Hernández endowed Excellence Fund will go towards supporting students’ immersive learning experiences, stipends for applied learning opportunities and undergraduate research stipends.

“My grandparents, along with my family and my dad’s colleagues thought it would be cool to have a scholarship in his name. They got together and came up with the idea with Marquette administration,” Sofia said.

Sofia, now a senior in the College of Communication, used to sit in the back of her dad’s classes as a little girl and watch him teach.

“Even though I was little, I could just tell people were engaged. He really cared about his students,” Sofia said.

The Hernández family said in a statement that Todd loved to travel and learn about different cultures and their history.

“Todd knew how to bring the study of language to life inside and outside of the classroom. This scholarship will ensure that although he has tragically passed far too soon, Todd’s love of learning and passion of language will live on through future students,” the Hernández family said in a statement.

Sofia said that he taught the importance of immersive learning to his students as well, always encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones and to try new things.

“Giving students the ability to do that through the scholarship is exactly what he would’ve wanted,” Sonia Barnes, professor of Spanish, said.

Barnes and Hernández were the only linguists in the Spanish department, and they worked together every day to ensure the success of their students.

“He was a true leader. He wasn’t a loud leader, he was quiet and measured, but with so much integrity,” Barnes said.

Barnes said he gained the respect of his students in the classroom while also being a friend to each one. She said he was a great teacher, but she could also tell he loved what he did.

Outside of the classroom, the Hernández family said he devoted himself to his family.

“He never missed a moment to spend time with his family,” the Hernández family wrote. “He was a happy and compassionate person who made anyone around him feel the beautiful energy of life.”

Sofia hopes the scholarship in his name will be a great way to symbolize the things he never got to finish, such as his classes and a book he was working on.

His legacy lives on through the Spanish department as well. Barnes said not only is his footprint all over their curriculum, but in every meeting the department always asks, ‘What would Todd do?’ when trying to make a decision.

“He was always one of those people where when he speaks, everybody listens. Everyone trusted his opinion,” Barnes said.

Barnes said he always remembered the little things, and served as a resource to anyone who just needed a shoulder to lean on.

“He was incredibly generous. His office door was always open. He would sit there and actually listen to what you were saying,” Barnes said. “He was genuinely interested in whatever people had to say.”

Sofia said her dad encompassed “Cura Personalis” because he cared about his students inside and outside the classroom.

Barnes said if a student would continually miss class, Todd would go out of his way to check in on them and make sure they were okay.

“He’s one of those people who’s ever replaceable,” Barnes said.

Although his time at Marquette was cut short, his legacy is not one that will be forgotten.

“He was everything to everyone,” Sofia said.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected]