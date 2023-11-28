The student news site of Marquette University

BASELINE: Defensive pressure pushes No. 3 Golden Eagles to win

Benjamin Hanson, Sports ReporterNovember 28, 2023
Senior+guard+Tyler+Kolek+scored+his+1%2C000th+collegiate+career+point+in+Marquettes+93-56+win+Tuesday+night.
Photo by Keifer Russell
Senior guard Tyler Kolek scored his 1,000th collegiate career point in Marquette’s 93-56 win Tuesday night.

No. 3 Marquette men’s basketball, playing in front of its home crowd for the first time in over two weeks, grabbed a win over the Southern Jaguars 93-56 Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.

Here’s what you need to know about the win:

  • 10 players on the Marquette roster scored five or more points during the game with 15 players seeing court time.
  • Southern first-year guard Jordan Johnson led both teams in 3-point scoring, hitting six shots from deep on the night.
  • Marquette committed only to six turnovers and achieved 10 steals while Southern had 22 and five respectively.

Trying to find 40 full minutes of pressure

Southern made it a two-point game at the 11:58 mark of the first half, nearly erasing Marquette’s 8-0 start with a 6-0 run of its own.

But Marquette picked it back up offensively, thanks to 16 points from senior guard Tyler Kolek on 4-for-5 from deep during the first half.

Along with their scoring during that time, the defense that Marquette showed off at the Maui Invitational stood true against the Jaguars. With 8:32 left in the half, first-year guard Zaide Lowery nabbed the ball from guard Jordan Mitchell, which David Joplin converted into a 3-pointer.

After the half, the Golden Eagles led 52-36 and each of Marquette’s starters would have a steal, adding up to a total of seven for the team.

More of the same continued on the court in the after halftime with 11 different players seeing the court, and all of them scoring while finishing with over 10 minutes.

With 14:55 left to play, Marquette would keep Southern to two points for the following eight minutes while it went up by 19.

This would be the theme for the rest of the game as the Golden Eagles took the 93-56 win with 35 points coming from the bench.

This article was written by Benjamin Hanson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @benhansonMU.
