The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University

Marquette Wire

Men’s soccer falls to Xavier 2-1 in third consecutive loss

Byline photo of Mikey Severson
Mikey Severson, Sports ReporterOctober 7, 2023
Sophomore+midfielder+Tristan+Ronnestad-Stevens+%285%29+in+Marquette+mens+soccers+1-0+loss+to+Northern+Illinois+Oct.+2.
Photo by Katie Craig
Sophomore midfielder Tristan Ronnestad-Stevens (5) in Marquette men’s soccer’s 1-0 loss to Northern Illinois Oct. 2.

Marquette men’s soccer hosted Xavier (6-3-2, 3-1 Big East), looking to snap their two-game losing skid at Valley Fields.

The Golden Eagles scored their first goal in five halves’ time, but it wasn’t enough as the Musketeers scored a last-minute goal to seal the 2-1 win for Xavier.

Marquette (7-4-1, 1-3 Big East) has dropped three straight home games, despite winning six consecutive matches at Valley Fields to start the season. 

A Not-So-Jolly finish

Xavier started the second half with momentum, capitalizing off of a Marquette foul in the box that led to sophomore forward Guilherme Vivaldini shooting a penalty kick.

In the 58th minute, Vivaldini slotted it above sophomore goalkeeper Ludvig Malberg to give Xavier a 1-0 lead. 30 minutes later, Marquette’s offense broke through and first-year forward Nico Pendleton found the lower left corner of the net for his first career goal to tie the game at 1-1.

Fortunately for the Musketeers, that was not the final goal of the game.

In the last minute of the match, senior forward Jerome Jolly took advantage of a pass from Vivaldini and found the left side of the net to give the Musketeers a 2-1 victory, silencing the crowd at Valley Fields on a chilly October afternoon. 

Statistical leaders

First year forward Nico Pendelton scored the lone goal for Marquette, which was assisted by graduate student forward Brooklyn Merl. Malberg earned one save.

Xavier junior forward Taylor Rhinehart tallied two shots and sophomore goalkeeper Jonny Mennell earned two saves.

Ronnestad-Stevens injury

In the 7th minute of the match, sophomore midfielder Tristan Ronnestad-Stevens suffered a leg injury, forcing him to be helped off the pitch.

Up next

Marquette goes on the road to take on UConn (6-4, 2-1 Big East) Saturday, Oct. 14. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium.

This article was written by Mikey Severson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter/X @MikeySeversonMU
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
Also tagged with Marquette Men's Soccer
Marquette mens soccer has six players with at least two goals this season.
Depth carries men's soccer to new heights
Marquette is 0-2 in its last two games at Valley Fields after starting the season 6-0 at home.
Men's soccer drops its second home game in a row to Northern Illinois
Marquette lost its first game at Valley Fields this season 1-0 to St. Johns. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Men's soccer loses at home for the first time this season
Jonas Moen (20) and Tristan Ronnestad-Stevens (5) have helped Marquette become the No. 3 Big East team in average goals against. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)
Improved defense leads to success for men's soccer
About the Contributors
Mikey Severson, Sports Reporter
Mikey Severson is a first year from Saint Charles, Illinois studying journalism and minoring in sports management. He is a Sports Reporter for the Marquette Wire for the 2023-24 school year. At St. Charles East High School, he played football, tennis and managed the boys' basketball team. Outside of the Wire, he enjoys professional football, playing tennis, trying new foods and meeting new people. He is excited to cover Marquette athletics, go to games and interview players & coaches post-game.
Katie Craig, Staff Photographer
Katie is a Staff Photographer at the Wire. She is a first-year from Lakeville, MN studying digital media and minoring in advertising. In her free time, Katie enjoys photography and hanging out with her friends. This year Katie is looking forward to getting to know more people and improving her photography skills.

Marquette Wire

The student news site of Marquette University
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Marquette Wire Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *