Men’s soccer falls to Xavier 2-1 in third consecutive loss

Marquette men’s soccer hosted Xavier (6-3-2, 3-1 Big East), looking to snap their two-game losing skid at Valley Fields.

The Golden Eagles scored their first goal in five halves’ time, but it wasn’t enough as the Musketeers scored a last-minute goal to seal the 2-1 win for Xavier.

Marquette (7-4-1, 1-3 Big East) has dropped three straight home games, despite winning six consecutive matches at Valley Fields to start the season.

A Not-So-Jolly finish

Xavier started the second half with momentum, capitalizing off of a Marquette foul in the box that led to sophomore forward Guilherme Vivaldini shooting a penalty kick.

In the 58th minute, Vivaldini slotted it above sophomore goalkeeper Ludvig Malberg to give Xavier a 1-0 lead. 30 minutes later, Marquette’s offense broke through and first-year forward Nico Pendleton found the lower left corner of the net for his first career goal to tie the game at 1-1.

Fortunately for the Musketeers, that was not the final goal of the game.

In the last minute of the match, senior forward Jerome Jolly took advantage of a pass from Vivaldini and found the left side of the net to give the Musketeers a 2-1 victory, silencing the crowd at Valley Fields on a chilly October afternoon.

Statistical leaders

First year forward Nico Pendelton scored the lone goal for Marquette, which was assisted by graduate student forward Brooklyn Merl. Malberg earned one save.

Xavier junior forward Taylor Rhinehart tallied two shots and sophomore goalkeeper Jonny Mennell earned two saves.

Ronnestad-Stevens injury

In the 7th minute of the match, sophomore midfielder Tristan Ronnestad-Stevens suffered a leg injury, forcing him to be helped off the pitch.

Up next

Marquette goes on the road to take on UConn (6-4, 2-1 Big East) Saturday, Oct. 14. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium.

