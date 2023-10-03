Coach Prime and Buffaloes on road to revolution

Photo by Photo via Colorado University Coach Sanders started his reign at Colorado University in Dec. 2022 after three seasons at Jackson State University.

As the college football season ramps up, the Colorado Buffaloes emerge as a captivating storyline. Despite finishing last in the PAC-12 with a 1-11 record last year, the program boasts a storied past under Coach Bill McCartney, reaching nine bowl games and tying for the No. 1 spot in the country in 1990.

Since McCartney’s departure, the program has struggled, recording only two winning seasons from 2006-2022 and failing to secure a bowl victory. The once thriving football culture in Boulder seemed to fade away.

Three years ago, a revolutionary moment occurred in Jackson, Mississippi, when Deion Sanders became the head coach of a historically black college, Jackson State. He raised an estimated $12 million in media exposure and landed the first five-star recruit to ever commit to a Football Championship Subdivision program, Travis Hunter.

Hunter was a human highlight reel and the most hyped two-way prospect since Deion Sanders. There was one problem: On March 3, 2020, he committed to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater and one of the biggest programs in the country.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Jackson State made history as it flipped the commitment of the number one player Travis Hunter from Florida State to Jackston State. It was a shock to everyone, except for Coach Sanders, “A big-time recruit goes to a big-time school.”

After three seasons at Jackson State, it was announced that Deion Sanders, now known as Coach Prime, was the new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, and he was bringing his luggage with him. Coach Prime would take over the 1-11 Buffaloes and have a large rebuild on his hands. When he was first announced, Coach Prime’s message was clear.

“So I want y’all to get ready to go ahead and jump in that Portal,” Sanders said. “Do whatever you’re going to get. Because the more of you who jump in, the more room you make. Because we’re bringing kids that are smart, tough, fast, disciplined, with character.”

While the initial excitement sparked talk of a national championship, the reality is that Colorado, despite Coach Prime’s efforts, is not ready to compete with top tier programs. The lack of depth in both offensive and defensive lines were evident in the Oregon and USC games. Expectations need to be tempered; building a competitive team takes time.

Only ten scholarship players remained from the 2022 roster, and it was clear that Sanders had big plans and would not be content with another losing season.

So far Colorado has been off to a hot start as they beat last year’s national runners-up TCU, Nebraska and in-state rivals Colorado State. Many exclaimed that Colorado was back and ready to compete for the national championship.

Colorado may have a great season but has no chance to fight for playoffs and compete against powerhouses like Michigan, Georgia or Texas. Although stars like Hunter, Shedeur and Shilo are making headlines, the depth is lackluster, and it showed in the Oregon loss. Colorado may be the team to get College GameDay, Lil Wayne to perform and the most social media attention in the country, but it is unrealistic and naive to believe that Colorado could change everything in just one year.

Although Colorado took over the headlines across the country, it is unfair to label Colorado a bust in its first year under Sanders. Despite the challenges, the team’s potential is evident. Winning a bowl game and finishing the year ranked should be more realistic short-term goals. Sanders’ successful plan will take a few years to fully get the boulder rolling, and until then, Colorado will navigate the season with lofty expectations, but a recognition that building a powerhouse is a gradual process.

This story was written by Conor McPherson. He can be reached at [email protected] or on X at @ConorMcPherson_.