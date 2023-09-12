MU increases hourly student employee wages

After a nine–month review by student employment supervisors at Marquette, an increase in student wages for hourly jobs began August. 13 and was categorized into a four-tier system.

“Roles were categorized based on skills required, previous required training and experience, level of responsibility and link to departmental operation,” Eric Wolffersdorff, student employment manager, wrote in an email.

How much is the wage increase?

With the new wage window, students can earn $7.25 -$18.75.

Graduate students, grant-funded jobs, jobs that require students to be supervisors and jobs that include a more unique skillset can exceed the $18.75 pay limit if a pay request is submitted.

In the previous structure, students could get paid from $7.25-$15.

Decline in student employment

Wolffersdorff said this change comes after a lull in student employment.

“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, campus employers have faced difficulty hiring and retaining student employees as wages have not kept pace with the market,” Wolffersdorff said in an email.

As of 2021, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee pays it’s student employees an average of $10.50 an hour.

Relieving financial burdens

Wolffersdorff said campus employment can allow students to put their education first. He said that student employees can work a maximum of 20 hours a week when classes are in session, and that campus employers make it easier for students to create their work schedule around their academics.

“Our research shows that students who work on campus are more engaged and therefore more satisfied with their Marquette experience and more likely to complete their education,” Wolffersdorff said.

Melanie Vianes, general manager for Marquette dining services, said that she hopes this change will encourage students to stay on campus for work instead of pursuing off-campus jobs, some of which might require a harder commute.

Vianes also hopes that increased wages will help relieve “financial burden” some students face.

“The wages will help relieve some of that financial burden just with having a higher starting rate,” Vianes said. “There’s opportunities for growth to be a shift leader or student manager to increase the wages further.”

By the end of this year, Vianes hopes to see more employee satisfaction and engagement in the workplace.

“We hope [the wage change] will increase the wellness and health of students, knowing they’re a little more stable with their finances,” Vianes said.

This story was written by Sophia Tiedge. She can be reached at [email protected]