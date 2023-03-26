Marquette sweeps two-game Michigan road trip with 17-9 victory over Central Michigan

After taking down Eastern Michigan 18-5 on Friday morning, the Marquette women’s lacrosse team looked to sweep its Michigan weekend road trip Sunday afternoon at Central Michigan.

Behind eight different goal scorers for the Golden Eagles (9-1), Marquette did just that as it defended its undefeated record on the road by taking down the Chippewas (2-6) 17-9 at the CMU Soccer & Lacrosse Complex.

It is the first victory in Mount Pleasant for Marquette since Feb. 23, 2017.

After the Chippewas took a 2-1 lead early in the first quarter, the Golden Eagles would score four of the last five goals to take a 5-3 lead heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter is where Marquette took control of the game, outscoring Central Michigan 4-1 in the frame.

The shots on goal were even in that stanza, 5-5, but sophomore goalkeeper Brynna Nixon made four saves. On the offensive end, senior attacker Hannah Greving scored her third goal of the game with 3:59 left to give the Golden Eagles a 9-4 lead heading into the locker room.

It was the first hat-trick for Greving since Feb. 14, 2022.

Marquette was able to carry the momentum from the first half into the second, scoring three goals in a row to lead 12-4 with 8:54 to play in the third quarter.

After a Chippewa goal from senior attacker Kelly Hoyt, the Golden Eagles rattled off three more goals to take their largest lead of the day, 15-5, before heading into the fourth quarter up 15-6.

Central Michigan attempted to mount a comeback, scoring the first two goals of the fourth quarter, forcing Marquette head coach Meredith Black to call timeout.

But the comeback was too late as the Golden Eagles tacked on two more goals to make it 17-8.

Then the defense took control as Marquette held Central Michigan to one goal in the final 9:10 of the game to seal the win.

Greving finished with a season high five points by adding two assists to her three goals.

First-year attackers Tess Osburn and Isabelle Casucci also recorded hat tricks for the Golden Eagles. It was Casucci’s first hat-trick of her career.

Whiteside led Central Michigan in points with her three goals on the day.

The Golden Eagles will officially start Big East conference play next Saturday against the Georgetown Hoyas. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CST from the nation’s capital.

This article was written by Jackson Gross.