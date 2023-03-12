Women’s lacrosse picks up road win at UC Davis

Prior to starting the season, Marquette head coach Meredith Black said in order to make noise and form success this season it would come from being road warriors.

Through its first three road games, Marquette women’s lacrosse has proven that to be true.

Behind a rowdy bench and fighting through the pouring rain, the Golden Eagles defeated the University of California Davis Aggies 19-17 Saturday afternoon.

Marquette opened the game with three consecutive goals, two of those scored within 30 seconds of each other.

Junior midfield Lauren Hart scored the Aggies first goal of the game, but the Golden Eagles put two more up from sophomore attack Meg Bireley and first-year attack Tess Osburn.

UC Davis then went on a 4-to-0 run through the end of the first quarter and into the second to tie the game.

From there, the Golden Eagles and the Aggies went on back and forth mini-runs. Through these, senior attack Mary Schumar scored her second hat-trick on the season.

UC Davis took advantage of free-position shots in the first half, scoring five of its ten goals in free position.

Marquette went into the locker room trailing 10-9.

After going scoreless for the first seven minutes and thirty seconds of the third quarter, the Golden Eagles go on a scoring run of 6-to-0 over the next ten minutes.

UC Davis ends its scoreless stretch as sophomore attack Grace Gebhardt scores her fifth goal of the game.

Marquette and UC Davis go goal-for-goal throughout the fourth, but ultimately it’s the Golden Eagles who are able to pull through and hold on to their lead.

Senior midfield Lydia Foust, junior midfield Leigh Steiner and Schumar all end with four goals for Marquette. Gebhardt ended with five goals and one assist.

Up Next

Marquette will take on the Niagara Purple Eagles Thursday, March 16 at Valley Fields at 12pm CST.

This article was written by Emma Kroll. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @emma_kroll_.