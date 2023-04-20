JOURNAL: A Few Opening Words…

Dear Reader,

A mentor of mine once told me to be an “I’ll do it” person. Three little words when you look at them on the page, but the actions attached to them — what can be applied and accomplished because of them — pack more of the punch.

As an undergraduate stu

dent at Marquette, I have spent most, if not all of my time, reading and critiquing the words of others. And this may seem like the atypical English Literature major thing to say, but while it may seem like the opposite is true, words only tell half of the story. And quite honestly, words suck.

No matter how much emotion and dedication you channel into writing meaningful and purposeful words on a page, they can never truly express the complexities of what a person is thinking in their head and what they are trying to convey to their readers.

For example, while what I am writing to you now is a few opening words to introduce and express my thoughts on this magazine that you are about to read, there is little to no possibility that the sense

of immense pride and level of fulfillment that I have for this moment is being felt by you in the same way that I am expressing it. You probably can’t read the smile on my face or see the teary eyes I pause to wipe between paragraphs. And why is that?

Because words and meanings are subjective.

One simple text message saying “I love you” isn’t the same as a gesture of an all-encompassing embrace or earth-shattering kiss. Likewise, being a person that says “I’ll do it” and being an “I’ll do it” person are two entirely different things.

We live in a world today that is riddled with he-said/she-saids, half-baked promises and false truths. By and large, we are surrounded by leaders who find it easier to sit in their glass castles, serenading assurances to bring about unity, equality and justice for all. They promise to initiate change in the places in society that need it most, and ye

t, the silence of their inaction is deafening.

And while there are those that speak out against inaction and injustice, it seems to me that while calling into a megaphone amplifies your voice, it is the presence of others marching in solidarity that truly speaks louder than any words you could say.

It was from this notion of presence that “Louder Than Words” came to be.

“Louder Than Words,” more than an idea or theme, is about the energy and unity that comes from action. Human beings have the power to express ideas and create meaning in ways larger than spoken or written word.

The fluidity of movement in contemporary dance, the controlled discipline of taekwondo martial artists, the familial connection of a late-night custodial shift — these stories are more than quotes and attributions, they are more than what can visually be discerned.

With all of this being said, you are still about to read a magazine comprised of thousandsof words. Ironic, I know, as I have just spent a decent amount of time telling you that words are insignificant and actions carry more meaning, but I implore you to read them, still.

Whether or not the words on the page move you in some way, my hope is that you will read these stories through the lens of the actions behind them and discover something that you hadn’t considered before. What that “something” is, I couldn’t tell you because as I have also said, words and meanings are subjective.

To the Marquette Wire staff: Thank you for your diligence and dedication to making this issue of the Journal a reality. I am honored to laugh, learn and work beside you and I am inspired by your hunger to produce great journalism day in and day out. I know big things are coming for you all. Remember: “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

To all, I will leave you with this: They say that “actions speak louder than words,” and I would like to agree with them, whoever “they” are. Actions create change while words create noise. But why create noise when you can create music? And why say “I’ll do it” when the action of the words speaks so much louder?

Sincerely,

Kimberly E. Cook

Managing Editor of the Marquette Journal