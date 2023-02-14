Eros: Unconventional Milwaukee winter date ideas

Valentine’s Day is upon us as is the pressure for a cute date with a significant other. Instead of going for the basic choice of dinner and a movie, try some of these ideas instead!

Pete’s Pops

Just because it’s freezing outside doesn’t mean it’s not the perfect time to enjoy a frozen treat. This Milwaukee popsicle company, founded by Marquette alum Pete Cooney, offers a variety of flavors on a rotating basis. Throughout the winter Pete’s has some of its classic flavors available such as salted watermelon, strawberry lemonade and caramel apple. Additionally, there are some limited edition holiday flavors like peppermint cream and gingerbread cookie. The Vliet Street location’s current operating hours are Saturdays from 11-3, so pick up a pop or two to keep in the freezer all winter long.

Milwaukee Admirals game

Take a trip down to UW-Milwaukee’s Panther Arena to catch a glimpse of future NHL stars on the ice with Milwaukee’s very own hockey team, the Admirals. With home matches through April, an Admirals game is perfect for any hockey aficionado or someone new to the game. The Admirals are currently in a heated race for first place in the AHL Central Division, so take a date to see all the action unfold.

“Lightfield” at Cathedral Square Park

As the sun goes down, Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park begins to light up. “Lightfield” a new public art display features eight geometric sculptures placed throughout the park and 16 lanterns hanging from trees. This city park at 520 E Wells St. is within walking distance of various shops and restaurants making it a nice place to walk through after dinner. “Lightfield” is free for everyone and will be available for Milwaukee to enjoy until May 5.

Book Shop Swap

Take your date to a nearby bookstore and spend time wandering around. While you’re there use the opportunity to choose a book for the other person to read. Then as a follow-up date, you can read together and talk about the books after you both finish, great when paired with a picnic or as a relaxing day inside. One of the bookstores closest to campus is Downtown Books: Bought and Sold located at 624 N Broadway St. Inside are shelves of books piled high with varying genres and authors from through the years.

Ice Skating at Red Arrow Park

Red Arrow Park offers outdoor ice skating on their “Slice of Ice” rink from January–February. Renting skates costs $10 per pair, and you can skate as much (or as little) as you want. As a pretty low-stakes environment, it’s a great place for those new to or just learning how to ice skate. The large number of families and other students makes Red Arrow Park a comfortable place to talk and learn more about each other. For those who are especially wobbly, you can borrow a skating aide to keep you from toppling over, or you can take this opportunity to make a move and hold onto your date.

This story was written by Izzy Fonfara Drewel and Megan Woolard. They can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected]