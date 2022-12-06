Christmas in the Ward: Ultimate holiday experience

During the winter months, people are looking for any way to get into the holiday spirit. Whether it’s cookie decorating, gingerbread house construction, watching Hallmark films or caroling for your neighbors, the month of December is the time to share memories and activities with families and friends. “Christmas in the Ward” was the ultimate way to embrace the holiday spirit.

Christmas in the Ward, hosted at Catalano Square in Milwaukee, took place last Saturday. The event started at 5:30 p.m., and the activities continued until 8:30 p.m. This three-hour window was packed with various Christmas activities, sights, music and, of course, refreshments.

Under the various tents around the event were vendors who sold art and food. One of these vendors was Meat on the Street, a Milwaukee-based Filipino food company that provides catering and food trucks. The event had options for people of various cultures to embrace their holiday selves, which brought an inclusive attitude toward the holiday season.

Throughout the holiday season, various cliché quotes and sayings find themselves on greeting cards and billboards. “Believe in the Holiday spirit” is a reminder to embrace the excitement and joy that the season brings and was definitely emphasized at the Christmas in the Ward event.

On one side of the park, there were two reindeer dressed in holiday gear, ready to help Santa deliver gifts all around the world. Children at the event were mesmerized by the animals, and there were even some adults who couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw them. Sadly, Rudolph was not there, so the infamous, red-nosed reindeer must’ve been resting that night.

Another part of the event was the cookie sale, which offered a variety of seasonal sweet treats for people to indulge in. What’s better than the cookies themselves was the fact that all the sales were donated to The Ronald McDonald House Charities, which emphasized the spirit of giving throughout the holiday season. Cookies could be bought separately or in packs and were in a variety of flavors decorated in seasonal decor.

When cookie decorating, it’s a must to have music on in the background. The debate on when to start listening to Christmas music has continued for years and is filled with passion and enthusiasm. Should it start after Thanksgiving, on the first of December, or wait until the days before December 25th?

No matter what time you start listening to it, there is no doubt that seasonal music is one of the best ways to embrace the spirit of the holidays. And with the various carolers, bands and choirs, Christmas in the Ward was filled with nonstop Christmas tunes.

The standout and unavoidable aspect of the event was the large Christmas tree in the middle of the park. The tree was decked out in lights and decorations, which helped tie everything together. People stood around the Christmas tree admiring the vast space that it took up. It was the main centerpiece of the event.

At Marquette, students come from all over the country to become a part of the campus. Being far from home during the holiday season can be a difficult process for anyone, but events like Christmas in the Ward are what bring a sense of family and community to those away from them.

Overall, Christmas in the Ward was a very pleasant experience for me. I enjoyed all the vendors and the music, but what truly made it stand out was the people that were there. The attendees came from all different walks of life but were all brought together by embracing the holiday spirit.

