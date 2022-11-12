Aizhanique Mayo no longer part of Marquette women’s basketball team

Head coach Megan Duffy talks in a huddle during Marquette women’s basketball’s win over Fairleigh Dickinson Nov. 7 at the Al McGuire Center. (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

Aizhanique Mayo is no longer a member of the Marquette women’s basketball team, head coach Megan Duffy announced Saturday.

In a statement to the Marquette Wire, Duffy said Mayo has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer on the team.

The 5-foot-8 first-year was not seen on the Golden Eagles’ bench during their 75-47 season opener win over Fairleigh Dickinson Monday and last night’s 75-55 win over Holy Cross.

Mayo arrived at Marquette this past summer after playing high school basketball at Notre Dame Catholic High School in Fairfield, Connecticut.

In 2020-21, Mayo was named the MaxPreps Connecticut High School Player of the Year after averaging 20.4 points, 7.0 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 5.0 steals per contest that season.

Without Mayo, the Golden Eagles now have just five guards on their roster and has one available scholarship spot open on their roster.

