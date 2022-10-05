Mirsberger booked for red card in 1-0 loss to Villanova

Alex Mirsberger (21) on defense in Marquette men’s soccer’s 3-1 loss to Butler Sept. 30.

Marquette men’s soccer traveled to Villanova, Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon in search of its first Big East win of the season.

However, the Wildcats had other plans defeating the Golden Eagles, 1-0, for their third consecutive loss of the season.

At halftime, the score was nil nil after both teams struggled to find opportunities in the first half. Both teams combined for 21 shots in the half.

The Wildcats did have an opportunity to take an early lead in the 26th minute but after review, it was confirmed that senior midfielder Josh Belluz’s shot was a no goal and a save by Marquette senior goalkeeper Chandler Hallwood.

Marquette’s second half would not be much different.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Villanova broke the silence when senior Viktor Benediktsson scored on a corner kick.

The Golden Eagles continued to generate opportunities down the stretch looking for an equalizer but were unable to capitalize.

Marquette senior defender Alex Mirsberger was booked in the 86th minute.

Set pieces appeared to be the difference maker in today’s game. The Golden Eagles currently rank 14th in the nation in corner kicks with an average of 7.3 per game and were able to put up eight in Wednesday’s game.

With the loss Marquette falls to 10th place in the BIG EAST.

Marquette (5-6-1, 0-1-1 Big East) will return remain east as it travels to Providence Saturday at 11 a.m. CST.

This story was written by Catherine Fink she can be reached at Catherine.fink@marquette.edu.