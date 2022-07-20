Letter+from+the+Editor

Dear Readers,

Time is such an interesting concept.

Considered by some to be an abstract entity, time is an invisible force that, for human beings, is only known and realized by the tangible changes and impacts that it has on our world and in our lives. The single flutter of a hummingbird’s wings, each step that we take is a momentary, tangible change that makes time visible to the naked eye.

Some days can feel like time is dragging, like the red second hand on the wall can’t make it around to 60 any slower. And so you sit, waiting for any semblence of excitement to make your day more interesting.

On the other hand, time has a way of moving faster than we would like it to. Especially during the summer months, when we are graced with a needed break from the routine of the school year, time finds a way to make three months feel like a week; it reduces a few hours spent with friends and family into memories in a picture frame.

As I was conceptualizing the zines for this summer, I knew that I wanted to capture the current moment of the world that we live in, and the greater impacts of our society on the lives of the Marquette and Milwaukee communities. For lack of a better phrase, I wanted to freeze time.

The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped what summers have looked like for the past two years in Milwaukee and around the world. Now, for the first time since 2019, Milwaukee’s music festival, Summerfest, has made its way back to the summer months, friends and family are able to gather in large groups on the 4th of July and family vacations, that have been put off or canceled numerous times, can finally come to pass.

About Time, all in all, brings into question some of the largest societal issues that are currently impacting the lives of millions.

One story includes the thoughts of one author on the battle to promote literacy in small children, while another outlines the impacts and solutions to gun control safety laws in the United States as school shootings continue to devastate the nation. These stories are important to depict the current moment of the world and what needs to change now, not later.

And while heavier topics such as those are imperative to the state of the world and how it is viewed, time, as I said, is an entity.

This zine also highlights the importance of living presently. Whether that is finding yourself through good mental health practices, taking in every moment of watching your favorite band perform on stage or realizing your size in comparison to an ancient Hawaiian landform, taking in the beauty and enjoyment of life has never been more important.

Being totally present in life is something that many can struggle with. I, myself, have had problems with it in the past, dwelling on small things that really didn’t make a difference in the grand scheme of things, but as I have come to realize, life is for the living. And you only get one life, so why not make the most of it?

My hope is that those who take a few moments to read through About Time will take a minute or two to reflect on the stories and issues that are presented. Ask yourself: Who are you? What do you stand for? What impact do you want to have on the world and those around you? How can I live presently? And isn’t it about time that I do so?

With those questions in mind, I will leave you to enjoy About Time. I am exceptionally proud of the work that every reporter, photographer, designer and editor has done for this zine, and I am grateful to all who volunteered for this endeavor.

Sincerely,

Kimberly Cook

Managing Editor of the Marquette Journal