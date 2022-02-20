Women’s lacrosse loses third straight game on the road

Marquette women’s lacrosse team entered Sunday afternoon’s contest against Ohio State looking to end its two-game losing streak. However, the Golden Eagles were unable to accomplish that feat as the Buckeyes came out on top 18-11 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Ohio State got out on top early as sophomore attacker Jamie Lasda put one past Marquette graduate student goalkeeper Amanda Rumsey 30 seconds into the game. It was Lasda’s sixth goal of the season.

After trading goals after that early strike, Marquette went on a 4-0 run to take a 6-3 advantage. The Golden Eagles earned goals from senior midfielder Lydia Foust, senior attack Shea Garcia and junior midfielder Emma Soccodato during the span.

Marquette graduate student attacker Kyra Lamotte netted one more goal late in the first quarter to put them back up by three. However, Ohio State was able to close that gap and went into the second quarter only down by one.

At the start of the second period, Soccodato was able to find the net within the first two minutes to increase the Golden Eagles lead. Both teams combined for four goals in the quarter, with Marquette leading 8-7 at the halftime break.

The Buckeyes’ defense took over in the third quarter, holding the Golden Eagles’ defense to just two goals in the frame. Meanwhile on the offensive end, Ohio State used a 5-2 run to end the third to take a 12-10 lead into the final stanza.

Ohio State continued its momentum in the fourth quarter, as the Buckeyes outscored the Golden Eagles 8-1 in the period to pull out the 18-11 come from behind victory.

Garcia led the way for Marquette scoring four goals, three of which came in the first quarter. In addition, Garcia finished with a career-high nine shots.

Soccodato, Foust and Lamotte each had two goals in the loss. Soccodato had a game-high of seven draw controls.

Senior goalkeeper Amanda Rumsey finished the match with 11 saves on 40 shots.

For Ohio State, Lasda, junior attacker Nicole Ferrara and junior midfielder Caly O’Brien led the team with three goals each. Sophomore goalkeeper Ragan Alexander finished the match with 7 saves on 27 shots.

Marquette (1-3) will continue its roadtrip Friday at Detroit Mercy at 12 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Kelly Reilly. She can be reached at kelly.reilly@marquette.edu or found on Twitter @kellyreillyyy