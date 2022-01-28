MPD+officer+shot+near+Marquette+is+released+from+the+hospital

The man identifying himself to be the Milwaukee police officer shot Thursday, Jan. 27, Officer Davis, was released from Froedtert Hospital this afternoon. He was welcomed by a large gathering of community members and was seen embracing fellow officers.

“I want to thank my brothers and sisters, everyone, who took care of me, they have my back during this time. I really appreciate the citizens who stopped and called 911…. I wish I knew their names, I wish I could thank them personally,” Davis said.

The officer was shot near Marquette University’s campus at 21st Street and St. Paul Avenue at approximately 6:27 p.m. Jan. 27.

The officer sustained gunshot wounds to the stomach, chest and shoulder. The man identified himself only as Officer Davis, and refrained from providing his first name to reporters.

This story was written by Timothy Littau. He can be reached at timothy.littau@marquette.edu