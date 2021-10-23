Marquette sweeps season series against UConn

In its lone game of the weekend, Marquette volleyball defeated UConn in four sets (21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23) Saturday afternoon at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

With the win, the Golden Eagles have swept the season series against the Huskies.

Set one started out back and forth between both teams before UConn took a 12-10 lead. Despite the Golden Eagles working from behind to take a 19-18 lead late in the frame, the Huskies stormed back to take the set 25-21.

Marquette hit .200 in the first set while UConn hit .333.

The second set would start similarly to the first before UConn took an 11-7 lead forcing Marquette to call timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, the Golden Eagles would put together a run to tie the set at 17-17 forcing the Huskies to call a timeout of their own.

Marquette kept their momentum coming out of the UConn timeout, taking the frame 25-20.

The Golden Eagles dominated from start to finish in the third set, jumping out to an early 13-9 lead. Marquette would then build a nine point lead before taking the set 22-13.

In the final set, it more contested amongst both teams before Marquette would go on a 5-0 run to take a 19-14 lead. The Huskies wouldn’t be put away quite yet as they’d answer with a 4-0 run to come within one.

UConn would eventually tie the set at 23, but Marquette would win the set and the match after a block then kill from redshirt sophomore Hannah Vanden Berg.

Vanden Berg and graduate student Savannah Rennie led the way on the night for Marquette with nine kills a piece. Marquette would hit .260 on the match and UConn hit .210.

The Golden Eagles now hold a 8-3 edge in the all-time series and have won the last five meetings.

Marquette (18-3, 9-1 BIG EAST) will return to the Al McGuire Center Friday to take on No. 24 Creighton at 7 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Ben Schultz. He can be reached at benjamin.a.schultz@marquette.edu or on Twitter @benschultz52.