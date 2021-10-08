Marquette sweeps Providence for eighth straight win

Marquette volleyball goes up for a block in its 3-1 win to UConn Oct. 1.

Marquette women’s volleyball defeated the Providence Friars (25-13, 25-20, 25-21) Friday night to remain undefeated in BIG EAST play.

It is the Golden Eagles eighth straight win of the season.

Marquette didn’t have any trouble in the first set, beginning out with a 7-0 run before leading as many as 14 at one point in the set. Despite the Friars making a push at the end, outscoring the Golden Eagles seven to five, it would end up being too late.

Redshirt junior Ellie Koontz finished the set to give Marquette the 25-13 with one of her four kills in the match.

The second set would be more contested, as both teams traded blows. After four lead changes in the middle of the frame, the Golden Eagles used a 7-0 run to retake the lead at 18-15.

However, Providence did not stop their fight as they would bring the deficit as low to two. Then Marquette used a 6-2 run which was capped off by a kill from redshirt sophomore Hannah Vanden Berg to take the set 25-20.

It was Golden Eagle domination once again in the final set. As it was in the first set, Providence would battle back at the end but Marquette’s offense didn’t stop scoring taking three of the last five points to finish the sweep.

Graduate student Taylor Wolf finished with her 10th double-double of the season recording 12 kills, 16 assists, two blocks and six digs.

Graduate student Hope Werch added 11 seven kills, nine digs, two blocks and three service aces on the night. Fellow graduate student Savannah Rennie contributed 11 kills and three blocks.

Werch’s three services aces move her career total to 164 aces which is 13 shy of tying the program record.

Reigning BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week redshirt first-year Carsen Murray hit .500 with seven kills.

The Golden Eagles are now 12-0 all-time against the Friars.

Marquette (14-2, 5-0) will now travel to Omaha, Nebraska to face BIG EAST foe No. 19 Creighton (15-2, 3-1) Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.

This article was written by Jackson Gross. He can be reached at jackson.gross@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JacksonGrossMU.