Men’s soccer team receives bid to NCAA Tournament

The Marquette men’s soccer team lines up prior to a match against Northern Illinois Feb. 7 (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

For the first time since 2013, the Marquette men’s soccer team is headed to the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid after finishing the regular season 8-2-1 and being BIG EAST Conference Midwest Division champions.

The Golden Eagles, who were ranked No. 17, had their best season in terms of win percentage since 2012, which lands them a date with the No. 4 Loyola Marymount University Lions of California in the second round of the tournament set for May 2 in Cary, North Carolina, with a start time still to be determined.

The Lions finished the regular season with a 6-0-2 record. They were champions of the West Coast Conference, defeating No. 23 Saint Mary’s in the title game, thus earning an automatic bid to the tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Marquette is one of three teams from the BIG EAST selected to compete in this year’s reduced field of 36, joining Georgetown and Seton Hall, who knocked off Marquette in the BIG EAST Championship semifinals.

Defense will be a common theme, as Marquette comes into the matchup only allowing more than two goals in one contest all year, while LMU has only allowed two goals all season and holds the best shootout percentage in the nation at .0750.

This will be Marquette’s fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament in school history. The Golden Eagles are 1-3 all-time, with their lone win coming in their most recent trip in 2013 against Akron in the first round.

Marquette and LMU have only faced each one time prior, with the Lions winning 2-1 back in 2006.

The winner of the matchup will move on and play in the third round May 6.

This story was written by Sam Arco. He can be reached at sam.arco@marquette.edu or on Twitter @sam_i_am119.