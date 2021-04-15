Political science professor John McAdams passes away

John McAdams, an associate professor of political science at Marquette University, has passed away, according to an email sent out from Paul Nolette, chair of the department of political science and associate professor of political science. This email was sent to political science students taking POSC 4343: The Logic of Social Inquiry: The Kennedy Assassination, a class McAdams was teaching this semester.

“I’m writing to share the difficult news that Dr. John McAdams passed away today,” Nolette said in the email. “Please join me in praying for Dr. McAdams’ family, friends, and colleagues in the Klingler College of Arts & Sciences,”

McAdams was suspended with pay and banned from Marquette University’s campus in 2014 after a controversial blog post in which he criticized a teaching assistant by name for a disagreement she had with a student about gay marriage. McAdams then sued Marquette University in 2016 after the events.

In 2017, a Milwaukee Circuit Court ruled in favor of Marquette. McAdams petitioned the Wisconsin Supreme Court to accept his case, which he eventually won in 2018. McAdams returned to the university in 2019 following a sabbatical in the fall of 2018.

This story is developing.

