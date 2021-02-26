Men’s soccer game against WIU postponed

Redshirt junior midfielder Zak Wegner kicks the ball from the corner (Photo courtesy of Marquette Athletics.)

The Marquette men’s soccer game against the Western Illinois Fighting Leathernecks that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

The decision was made mutually between both teams due to the fact that the two squads could not agree on testing protocols. There were no positive cases in either program.

The Golden Eagles will now have to wait until National Marquette Day for their next matchup, where they will travel to Chicago to take on the DePaul Blue Demons March 6 at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time.

A make-up date for Saturday’s contest has yet to be announced.

