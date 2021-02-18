Doctoral engineering student passes away unexpectedly this morning

Avijit Hira, a doctoral student and teaching assistant in the College of Engineering, died unexpectedly inside of E-Hall this morning.

In an email to Marquette students, faculty and staff, Marquette University President Michael Lovell said Hira was a gifted scholar. Hira completed 12 publications, highlighting his research in wireless networks and encryption technology.

“He was passionate about service, working with “Dream,” a voluntary blood donation society in Bangladesh,” Lovell said in the email.

Hira was a native of Bangladesh. He loved nature and enjoyed traveling often. Lovell said Hira was involved with International Day on campus, sharing his culture with the Marquette Community.

In an email to College of Engineering students, Dean of the College of Engineering Kris Ropella said spaces will be made available for grieving.

“We have rooms 152 and 154 in Engineering Hall available for students with representatives from the Counseling Center and Campus Ministry, room 287 in Haggerty Hall for faculty and staff with representatives from the Faber Center and Employee Assistance Program to provide support services for coping with grief and loss,” Ropella said.

The university will also host a “Prayer Service of Remembrance” for Hira Friday. Those who attend in-person will be required to follow university COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will be required to show their COVID Cheq.

This story was written by Claire Driscol. She can be reached at claire.driscol@marquette.edu.