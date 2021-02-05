Scoring explosion contributes to women’s soccer’s first win of the season

Before the Marquette women’s soccer season kicked off this evening, many questions were arouse about how the team would perform without long time coach Markus Roeders at the helm of the women’s team.

Roeders was 325-148-51 as the women’s head coach over the course of his 24 year tenure at Marquette.

If there was any doubt about new head coach, Frank Pelaez taking over the new women’s team, those doubts would be put to rest.

The Marquette women’s soccer would rout the Chicago State Cougars by a score of 5-0 on Friday night.

Despite the women’s team not playing a match in over a year, within the first 30 minutes of the half, Marquette would already strike twice.

Sophomore midfielder/forward Alex Campana and redshirt junior midfielder Meredith McGuire found the back of the net in both the 14th and 29th minutes of the game. At the half, Marquette would register 16 of their 31 shots on the Cougars.

In the second half, the Golden Eagles continued their relentless attack on Chicago State’s net as Kylie Sprecher, Maddie Tabor, and Elsi Twombli would find the net in the 45th, 67th, and 89th minutes of the match.

Freshman Elsi Twombli in her first collegiate match would lead the team in shots with 7.

After their dominant win tonight the Golden Eagles will look to pick up another win against Illinois State at home on Sunday, the game will start at 4 p.m. Central Time.

This story was written by Jack Lewandowski. He can be reached at jack.lewandowski@marquette.edu or on Twitter @JackleMU