Marquette to conduct surveillance testing throughout Spring semester

The university announced it will begin surveillance testing for COVID-19 that will continue throughout the spring semester, according to a Jan. 8 news release. The new testing policy will randomly select up to 500 undergraduate, graduate and professional students each week — symptomatic or not — and test them for COVID-19.

“This additional testing is mandatory and will allow us to detect trends of asymptomatic positive tests and react accordingly in a timely manner,” said the release.

The university will continue to offer tests to symptomatic students and close contacts of individuals who have tested positive. Students and faculty will be required to continue the use of COVID Cheq for the upcoming semester as well. University-provided quarantine and isolation spaces will continue to be available throughout the spring semester.

This story was written by Megan Woolard. She can be reached at megan.woolard@marquette.edu.